HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It will be partly cloudy today and a bit breezy but fairly warm for early February with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will remain well above average this week and in to the mid 50s by Wednesday! There will be a few stray shower chances Tuesday night, with the better chance of some steadier showers developing on Thursday.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO