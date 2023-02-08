ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Breezy preparation for a warmer Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Under partly to mostly cloudy skies it will stay up above average today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. A Northwest breeze will make it feel a bit cooler, but still not too bad for early February. A warmer day is on tap for tomorrow with more sunshine and highs in the low 50s.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Near record high warmth measured in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Close, but no cigar. That was the theme of Thursday’s near-record-warm temperatures in the Midstate. According to abc27 chief meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder, Harrisburg International Airport hit a temperature of 60.8 degrees. This was just .2 degrees shy of the record of 61 which was set back in 2001.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Fairly warm Monday in an unseasonably warm week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It will be partly cloudy today and a bit breezy but fairly warm for early February with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will remain well above average this week and in to the mid 50s by Wednesday! There will be a few stray shower chances Tuesday night, with the better chance of some steadier showers developing on Thursday.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Roundtop Mountain Resort gearing up for 1st Winter Carnival

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities. Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11. "It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our...
LEWISBERRY, PA
local21news.com

Southbound Route 849 now reopened after bridge repairs

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Good news for drivers in Perry County as southbound Route 34, also designated Route 849, is now reopened after emergency bridge repairs caused the road to close. According to PennDOT, the opening is between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say...
local21news.com

Road closure for emergency sewer repair in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lemon Street between Queen Street and Duke Street will be closed Thursday according to the Lancaster City Police Department. Officials say the closure is for an emergency sewage repair. The police department urges drivers to find an alternate route. It is unclear how long...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall. “I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
macaronikid.com

Find a Heart Pizza in Harrisburg & West Shore

Looking for something cute and fun for Valentine's Day? Grab a heart shaped pizza from one of the local pizza shops in the Harrisburg & West Shore area. Here are some we love:. Pizzas will $14.99 and available by calling the restaurant. Central Dauphin Pizza. 4501 Locust Ln, Harrisburg //...
HARRISBURG, PA

