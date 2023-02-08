2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Titanic, the three-plus-hour movie that people actually watched in movie theaters and made stars out of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio (who remembers the two-tape VHS set). And since people are celebrating the James Cameron masterpiece, fun facts are, ahem, resurfacing from the maritime epic, including the tidbit about the iconic "draw me like one of your French girls scene" between Jack and Rose. In past interviews, Winslet shared that it wasn't DiCaprio who actually drew the sketch of Rose, it was director James Cameron. For anyone who needs a reminder, it's the scene in the film where Rose reclines on a settee wearing nothing but the Heart of the Ocean.

