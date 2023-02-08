ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedigitalfix.com

Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon

When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
In Style

Kate Winslet Revealed That James Cameron Was the One Who Drew Her in 'Titanic'

2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Titanic, the three-plus-hour movie that people actually watched in movie theaters and made stars out of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio (who remembers the two-tape VHS set). And since people are celebrating the James Cameron masterpiece, fun facts are, ahem, resurfacing from the maritime epic, including the tidbit about the iconic "draw me like one of your French girls scene" between Jack and Rose. In past interviews, Winslet shared that it wasn't DiCaprio who actually drew the sketch of Rose, it was director James Cameron. For anyone who needs a reminder, it's the scene in the film where Rose reclines on a settee wearing nothing but the Heart of the Ocean.
New York Post

‘Titanic’ movie was a near disaster: Crew poisoned with PCP and Winslet almost drowned

On March 23, 1998, James Cameron walked up to the stage at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, accepted the Oscar for Best Director and brazenly shouted, “I’m the king of the world!”  He wasn’t far off. “Titanic,” which Cameron wrote, directed and co-edited, won 11 Academy Awards that night, including Best Picture, and was already the highest grossing film of all time, having earned a staggering $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office. His fellow Canadian Celine Dion’s signature song from the film, “My Heart Will Go On,” had soared to No. 1 on the Billboard charts three weeks earlier. “Titanic”...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
CBS Minnesota

Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
PIX11

‘Scary but fascinating’: What Nostradamus may have seen for 2023

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Predictions are just that: Predictions. But recently, social media has picked up on the well-known prophecies of French physician and astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus. On TikTok, videos detailing what to expect for 2023, supposedly based on Nostradamus’ forecast, have caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers […]
