Read full article on original website
Related
KevinMD.com
The unspoken epidemic: Why health care professionals aren’t talking about burnout
We don’t talk about burnout. I recently reunited with a former medical school classmate for lunch and realized that I talked more to him in two hours about my experiences over the past few years than with my hospitalist colleagues at work or my closest friends. I’ve only ever dared to mention anything to my wife and brother (both physicians).
MedicalXpress
Commentary: Restricted abortion access will cause psychiatric harm
Restricted access to abortions will cause tremendous stress and potential major psychiatric illnesses for individuals carrying unwanted pregnancies, write Northwestern Medicine and Columbia University psychiatrists in a commentary in JAMA Psychiatry. This is especially dangerous because these individuals already are three times more likely to have a psychiatric disorder than...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
AOL Corp
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
MedicalXpress
GP survey reveals health and health care inequalities of trans and non-binary adults
Trans and non-binary adults are more likely than the general population to experience long-term health conditions, including mental health problems, dementia and learning disabilities, and to be autistic, according to new research. The study also found that while trans and non-binary adults report no differences in access to primary care,...
MedicalXpress
The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
Childhood trauma may play a key role in many later psychiatric disorders. However, most of what we know about the impact of trauma exposure comes from research with adults. Less is known about the impact of childhood trauma on teenagers. It is still unclear whether they show the same range of mental health problems as adults or have difficulties mainly in some specific areas—such as having mood problems like depression. Younger children have been investigated even less.
ADHD in Adults. Impulsiveness, restlessness and difficulty paying attention.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) begins in childhood and adolescence. For many, the symptoms are less pronounced with increasing age than in childhood or adolescence. In some people, ADHD is not diagnosed until adulthood.
McKnight's
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
Seelos Dosing Participants In Psychedelics Study, Seeks Japanese Subjects In Major Depression Therapy
Clinical-stage biopharma psychedelics company Seelos Therapeutics Inc. announced it has dosed the first patients in a Phase 1 study with healthy adult Japanese and non-Asian participants to compare the safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles of proprietary intranasal racemic ketamine SLS-002. The company has previously consulted and received an endorsement to...
Prevention
Study Links Sleeping Pills to Higher Risk of Dementia
New study links sleeping pills to a greater risk of developing dementia. The link was only found in white patients. Doctors say there are a lot of unknowns in the link between sleeping pills and dementia risk. About 4% of adults over the age of 20 use prescription sleeping pills...
WebMD
Pill for Postpartum Depression Submitted for FDA Review
Feb. 6, 2023 -- A pill that could change the way postpartum depression is treated has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for priority review, pharmaceutical companies Sage Therapeutics and Biogen announced. The drug, zuranolone, would be taken once-a-day for two weeks and could replace other postpartum...
Washington Examiner
LGBT babies
New parents have a lot on their minds: getting the baby to eat, functioning on 1.5 hours of sleep and five cups of coffee, and finding a pediatrician who specializes in LGBTQIA+ infants. At least, that’s what Harvard University thinks is a top priority for new parents. According to...
The important difference between postpartum psychosis and postpartum depression
The months after giving birth can be hard for many mothers. Deposit PhotosBoth conditions can hit new mothers hard, but for separate reasons and with very different symptoms.
physiciansweekly.com
Escitalopram Vs. MBSR for the Treatment of Adult Anxiety Disorders
The following is a summary of “Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction vs. Escitalopram for the Treatment of Adults With Anxiety Disorders,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Hoge, et al. Common, extremely upsetting, and negatively affecting illnesses include anxiety disorders. There were efficient therapies available, yet many...
AHA News: Depression, Poor Mental Health in Young Adults Linked to Higher Cardiovascular Risks
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Young adults with depression or overall poor mental health report more heart attacks, strokes and risk factors for cardiovascular disease than their peers without mental health issues, new research shows. The findings, published recently in the Journal of the American Heart...
wdfxfox34.com
Alcohol Detox: Symptoms, Withdrawal & Treatment
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/alcohol-detox-symptoms-withdrawal-treatment/. I’m Dr. Ignatov. I’m a board certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine physician. Alcohol is a depression that your body becomes addicted to over months or years of drinking. Your brain gradually quits generating specific neurotransmitters that it receives from alcohol. That’s why it takes time for your body to adjust once you stop drinking and if you quit alcohol, suddenly alcohol withdrawal symptoms may vary from mild to severe. Many symptoms can be dangerous, some can be even. Because those symptoms might worsen with time. It’s crucial to know what those symptoms are so you can get appropriate treatment. Alcohol withdrawal can be an unpleasant, stressful, and dangerous process. Withdrawal often leads to relapse, but professional detox allows individuals to stop drinking safely and comfortably. Detoxing from alcohol at a treatment center under medical supervision is safer and more effective. It’s the essential first step for recovering from alcoholism after detox. An individual in recovery can begin therapy and effective coping in a treatment program, the most serious symptoms appear two to five days after they quit consuming an alcoholic drink. The severity of symptoms of alcohol withdrawal depends on various personal factors, including how much and how often you have been drinking, as well as your overall health. Alcohol withdrawal symptoms can range. Mild physical and psychological sensations to severe and life-threatening complications. Alcohol withdrawal syndrome, or AWS is the set of symptoms that develops when a heavy drinker suddenly stops or lowers their alcohol intake. Alcohol withdrawal. Syndrome can cause various physical and mental symptoms ranging from mild anxiety and exhaustion to nausea. Some symptoms are severe, such as hallucinations and seizures. The syndrome can be fatal in its most severe form because of the life threatened health consequences. I advise patients to never attempt to quit drinking on their own. Instead, I encourage treatment at a specialized treatment. Medical professionals there will monitor your physical and mental health to ensure that symptoms do not become uncomfortable and complex. The most common symptoms of alcohol withdrawals usually appear eight hours after your last drink. They may include headaches, cravings, chills, agitation, mood swings, pain, anxiety, and depress. As well as shaken, vomiting, and several more symptoms. This symptoms may appear two to five days after you quit consuming alcoholic drink. But the most severe symptoms of alcohol withdrawal are known asitum treatments or dts. Lium treatments occurs in around three to 5% or withdrawal cases. DT symptoms include high blood. Seizures, fever, extreme agitation, severe disorientation and confusion, as well as visual and auditory hallucinations. If you or someone you care about is struggling with delivering treatments, take it as a medical emergency and seek immediate medical attention. Others may develop long-term side effects. After initial alcohol withdrawal symptoms fade. This stage known as post-acute withdrawal syndrome or pause is less. Pause refers to withdrawal symptoms that appear after complete withdrawal post-acute withdrawal syndrome. Symptoms may include delayed reflexes, intense cravings, trouble sleeping, chronic nausea, irritability, emotional outburst, and memory problems. These symptoms can last anywhere from a few weeks to a year depending on the severity of your alcohol. Pause is a leading cause of a relapse in those who have completed alcohol addiction treatment. People experience pause symptoms in waves one day you feel good, and the next you are tormented with poor energy and excessive alcohol cravings. Personal treatment can help you cope with this shift in symptoms. The best way to treat alcohol withdrawal is to start with medically supervised detoxification after the completion of. Patients are often sent to a residential inpatient facility for alcohol rehab. Here you can fully focus on a long-term addiction rehabilitation by engaging in counseling, support groups and other types of treatment to achieve a long-term success. Addiction recovery is a lifelong process, but alcoholism does not have to run your. Although alcohol detox can be difficult, it’s an important first step in the recovery process. If you need help find a medically supervised detox in a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment. Along with detox, your provider should offer evidence-based treatment services, including partial hospitalization programs or PHP intensive outpatient programs, or i o P as well as transitional.
MedicalXpress
Childhood mental health problems resulting from early-life adversity drive poorer cognitive performance in adolescence
Early-life adversity—such as poverty, illness or family conflict—has long been linked to mental health difficulties and poorer cognitive functioning as children grow up. But how these factors interact and evolve over time has so far been unknown. Now, a new study by researchers at the University of Cambridge,...
The ADHD medication shortage is getting worse. What went wrong?
As the nationwide Adderall shortage enters its fifth month, people who rely on medication to help manage attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder are finding few, if any, available alternatives. There’s no sign of relief yet, and no easy solution to the problem, pharmacy experts say. Widespread scarcity has hit Adderall alternatives, too.
KHOU
Clinical trials for people with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a cycle of obsessions and compulsions. Obsessions are defined as unwanted and intrusive thoughts, images and urges that create severe distress for the individual. Compulsions are behaviors an individual repeats in an attempt to stop the obsessions or to lessen the stress associated with the obsessions.
pharmacist.com
CDC releases new pain management guidelines, advocating tailored care for patients
CDC’s updated guidelines on pain management are “a step in the right direction,” said Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP, FASHP, FCCP. Most pain experts, like Herndon, are pleased with the new guidance, which covers acute, subacute, and chronic pain, and replaces the controversial 2016 CDC opioid guideline for chronic pain.
indyweeknc
NC
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hillhttps://indyweek.com
Comments / 0