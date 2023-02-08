Read full article on original website
Body Found in Car in Lumberton Leads to Arrests and Ongoing Investigation
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) in North Carolina has announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton. Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses. They remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
cbs17
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
cbs17
Cumberland County suspect robs store clerk at gunpoint, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.
counton2.com
3 wanted, 2 in custody after man found dead in car on Robeson County field, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man’s body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee Scott, 25, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody by RCSO investigators on Wednesday for first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses, the sheriff’s office said. Both individuals remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
cbs17
Family of slain Raleigh police officer receives Back the Blue donation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres received funds on Saturday from a GoFundMe organized by Back the Blue NC. Last October, Torres was heading to work when he was killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. Back the Blue NC set up a GoFundMe page to benefit Torres’ wife and daughter.
50-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old man has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Keith Polimeda, of Shannon, is 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds and is bald, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear where Polimeda was last seen. Anyone with information about Polimeda’s location is asked […]
cbs17
Woman dies after car crashes into Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died when her car crashed into a museum in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. at 100 Bragg Blvd. at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum near Walter Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. “Preliminary investigation...
cbs17
Sampson County jail attack seriously injures officer, sheriff partially blames low staffing
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff is blaming short staffing for an attack by a jail inmate that injured a deputy this week. The incident took place at the Sampson County Jail C pod on Tuesday and left a detention officer with a “serious” injury, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Monday shooting that followed a fight at a bar. Officers were called Monday to Jumper’s Nite Life Bar at South Reilly Road in reference to a large disturbance and shooting, police said.
'Is he breathing?' Body cam footage provides insight into Darryl Williams' arrest, death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department...
wpde.com
2 more arrested, 3 still wanted after body found in vehicle in Lumberton: Sheriff
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Feb. 1 the body of Timothy O. Jacobs, was found in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road just outside the city of Lumberton. One week later on Feb. 8 Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee...
cbs17
Woman out of hospital after being shot 7 times, losing unborn child during Fayetteville carjacking
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is out of the hospital Friday night after being shot seven times and losing her unborn child. Brittany Rich was carjacked outside a Fayetteville convenient store earlier in the week. She said she still can’t believe she’s alive after being shot seven...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
cbs17
Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
91-year-old woman in critical condition, NC man arrested for hit-and-run: sheriff
After arriving, officials found a 91-year-old woman with critical injuries.
WRAL
On cam: Footage shows arrest of Darryl Williams, who died in police custody
The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes...
'I was bleeding out:' Pregnant woman shot 7 times outside Fayetteville store loses unborn child
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in Fayetteville has lost her unborn child. She shared her story with WRAL Fayetteville reporter Gilbert Baez. The shooting was breaking news when WRAL reported it on Monday. Witnesses said 25-year-old Brittany Rich was...
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
cbs17
2 displaced in Fayetteville house fire, one had to be rescued from home, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were displaced and one had to be rescued after their home caught on fire in Fayetteville early Saturday morning, officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department told CBS 17. At about 5:13 a.m., fire officials said crews were called to a home on the...
Raleigh Police release body cam video of night Darryl Williams died in custody
Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.
