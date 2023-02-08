Read full article on original website
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
Egg Prices Are Ridiculous in Colorado, This is the Main Reason Why
Chicken eggs are a hot topic right now. Egg prices are historically high in Colorado and across the country, that's if you can even find them in the store. If you research the topic, just about every source from chicken farmers to government departments to bird rescue groups will agree it's because of the outbreak of the avian flu.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023
Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
What is Alabama’s favorite fast-food restaurant?
Alabama's favorite fast-food restaurant should come as no "sur-fries."
The Best Grocery Stores to Buy Meat in El Paso and Texas
All of this talk about eggs got me thinkin'... what's up with meat? Turns out mashed did a whole study on the best and worst places (grocery stores, specifically), to purchase meat in the United States. I decided to do some research and grind it down to Texas for ya'll.
Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension
Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks recalled over listeria concerns
Hundreds of sandwiches and other snacks sold in several East Coast states are being recalled after the company said environmental samples tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria Concerns Lead to Recall of More Than 400 Ready-to-Eat Foods Sold in 9 States
More than 400 ready-to-eat food items sold under a variety of brand names are being recalled because of potential listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group involves prepared foods sold in stores, vending machines, and trains in Connecticut, Maryland,...
Only 1 of the Top 100 Pizza Places in the US is in Missouri
A list has been revealed ranking the top 100 pizza places in the entire US, and only one spot from Missouri was good enough to crack the top 100 list. Missouri is known for its BBQ, so which pizza place is representing the Show-Me State on this epic list of amazing pizza places?
Oregon has the most expensive pizza in U.S., according to study
Some people claim Oregon is home to the best pizza city in America. One list has a restaurant in Portland as a top 20 pizza joint in America. According to some, Oregon has the No. 2 pizza place in the world. But it also has a new distinction: The most expensive pizza in America.
In California you will find the best pizzeria in the USA
The popular pizzeria Sapori Di 786 Grados located in Pasadena, stands out, according to Yelp, as the best of its kind in the United States. On the menu, the "El Chapo" pizza is a true luxury for the palate.
More Than 400 Products Included in Massive Recall Due to Listeria Concerns
It’s only February, but food recalls are already having a “great” year. Last month, we reported that our beloved Rao’s recalled jars of its Chicken & Gnocchi Soup, and earlier this month, almost 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products had been recalled due to possible listeria infection. Now, hundreds of products produced by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC are the latest to be affected by a recall.
