Mother of boy whose body was found by diver at centre of Nicola Bulley search is 'forever grateful'
Mrs Downes, 51, said her family regarded Mr Faulding as a 'hero' for ending their ordeal of not knowing what happened to her 16-year-old son Ellis.
‘My husband went for a walk like Nicola Bulley a year ago – people don’t just vanish’
The wife of a man who went missing a year ago has urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”.Lucy Creaney said she still believes her husband, Finn Creaney, who went missing nearly a year ago after he started a solo hike in Loch Naver, Sutherland, is still alive.She has urged Ms Bulley’s family to say positive as the search for the missing dog walker was expanded to the sea – some 12 miles downriver from where she was last seen.Mr Creaney was dropped off by a family member at a caravan...
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
Nicola Bulley update: Diving expert says third party could be involved if he doesn't find her today
The 'baffled' diving expert leading the search for missing Nicola Bulley fears her mobile phone discovered on the bend next to the river was left as a 'decoy.'
Mother vanishes "into thin air" after dropping daughters off at school
Specialist divers on Monday were scouring a river bed for traces of a missing woman, more than a week after she appeared to "vanish into thin air" leaving her phone still dialed into a work conference call at an isolated rural spot in northern England, police said.Family and friends of Nicola Bulley, 45, have questioned the police theory that she fell into the river in a tragic accident. They say there is no evidence for the hypothesis which leaves them in a distressing limbo.The mortgage adviser was last seen 10 days ago walking her dog along the riverbank after dropping...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Mystery as police search home after missing Kaitlyn Easson, 11, is found 'safe and well'
Kaitlyn Easson was found 'safe and well' after a search in Galashiels, Selkirkshire on Sunday and Monday. Now officers have been seen guarding a home in the nearby village of Gattonside.
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival Story
This is the survival story of Ashley Reeves, a 17-year-old young woman who was savagely attacked by a teacher. He would leave her behind in a remote wooded area to die alone, hoping no one would find her at least for a while. His violence was chilling and his behaviour after the fact was even more shocking.
Police reveal details of dog that savaged four-year-old girl to death
A four-year-old girl savaged to death by a pet dog in a back garden has been named, as police confirmed the animal was not a banned breed.Thames Valley Police said officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service just after 5pm on January 31.The youngster, who died at the scene, has been identified as Alice Stones.The force said: “There has also been a large amount of speculation around the breed of the dog.“Although we are not in a position to confirm the exact breed of the dog due to the requirement for further...
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
Tyre Nichols: Policeman took and shared photos of injured man
A Memphis policeman took photos of Tyre Nichols, while he sat bashed, bleeding and in need of medical help, newly released documents reveal. Mr Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop in the Tennessee city last month. Officer Demetrius Haley took two photos...
Man, 53, arrested in connection with the disappearance of girl, 11, in Scotland
The schoolgirl was reported missing from Galashiels, Scotland, on Sunday evening, sparking a desperate search over the weekend involving police and volunteers.
Turkish YouTuber Trapped Under Earthquake Rubble Pleas for Help in Video
Firat Yayla, called CharmQuell on social media, shared the shaky, dark footage online and gave the address of his mother caught in her destroyed house.
The ghost boy, as his doctors called him, returned to his life after 12 years of silence
Martin was like any other child, as he loved to play and have fun. But what happened to him at the age of thirteen, changed the shape of his life drastically. After coming home from school, Martin felt a pain in his throat. The pain was very severe, so Martin's father sent him to the doctor, who said that Martin has meningitis. After a while, Martin became unable to speak or move and lost his memory.
WA: Small passport detail saw prominent lawyer detained in Bali when trying to go on a holiday
A very small detail on a prominent Western Australian lawyer's passport led to him being detained in Bali immediately after he arrived on the tourist island.
Alex Murdaugh’s Best Friend Slams Him on the Stand: I Was ‘Betrayed’
One of Alex Murdaugh’s best friends did not pull any punches on the stand Thursday, detailing to jurors how he felt “betrayed” after spending months by Murdaugh’s side in the wake of his wife and son’s murders—only to learn the former lawyer had stolen $192,000 from him.“Shocked. Betrayed. Mad. I don’t know. Numb,” Chris Wilson told a packed Colleton County courtroom before choking up. Wilson was Murdaugh’s law school roommate and said he was “one of my best friends if not my best friend.”The heartbreaking discovery came after Wilson said he and Murdaugh had worked on a personal injury case...
Lindsay Clancy left ‘flat as a board’ emotionally from drugs, depression
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who faces murder charges for allegedly killing her three kids, is in a “flat” emotional state as a result of a cocktail of prescription medications and the depression that she’s experiencing in the wake of her botched murder-suicide, a psychologist said. Dr. Paul Zeizel, a psychologist hired by Clancy’s lawyer to evaluate her, told the Daily Mail that the 32-year-old woman is “extremely fatigued” and “in pain” as she lies in a hospital after suffering debilitating spinal cord injuries. “She is flat as a board — she’s wondering what is going on,” Zeizel told the news outlet. “There...
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
Outrage at couple’s explosive gender reveal: ‘Forest fire aesthetic’
‘Cause baby, you’re a firework. A couple has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of their gender reveal party that sent explosive sparks flying into the air near several flammable trees. The TikTok, posted in early December, has been viewed nearly 21 million times. The video shows the family in front of a huge sign that reads “oh baby” which is decorated with pink and blue balloons. Within seconds, explosions around the sign go off sending torrents of pink smoke and confetti into the air to announce that the baby is a girl. The couple is seen jumping for joy...
