2 Parrish Community High School students arrested for threatening mass shooting, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Parrish Community High School students were arrested Thursday after posting separate, but similar videos “depicting a mass shooting on campus,” authorities said. The arrests marked the third time students were arrested in the last two days for posting a video depicting a mass shooting, and the fourth threat to come […]
Pasco student arrested, charged after posting threats against middle school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A 13-year-old Charles R. Rushe Middle School student was arrested after posting anonymous threats on social media that resulted in hours-long disruptions at several nearby schools, according to a news release. School authorities said the student admitted to sending the threats after they were...
13-Year-Old Accused in Threats Against Pasco Schools
Two schools put on restricted access Tuesday
Manatee middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
Tampa rapper claimed self-defense in killing of pregnant mom, police say
The rapper accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in New Tampa last week told police the victim pulled a gun on him, and he shot her in self-defense, court records show.
Hillsborough County Schools Teacher’s Aid Arrested For Sleeping With Student
TAMPA, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a Hillsborough County Schools paraprofessional for having sex with an underage student. In December 2022, Briona Inman, 24, was employed as a paraprofessional at Freedom High School. While at the school, she befriended a male student who was 16-years-old at the time.
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
New court documents detail how police link Tampa rapper to pregnant mother's murder
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Billy Adams had his first court appearance since being charged with two felonies in the murder of Alana Sims. Sims was killed just days after Adams was acquitted in a separate double homicide case. The hearing only lasted a few minutes, but the...
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
Suspect Arrested In New Tampa Murder Of Young Pregnant Mother
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested the suspect wanted for killing a mother in New Tampa last month. Through investigative means, detectives identified Billy Adams, 25, as the suspect in the homicide. He was arrested today, February 8, 2023. The arrest comes nine
New Hillsborough County Deputy Cadet Arrested For ATM Theft While Working At Loomis
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – Detectives have arrested a new cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff’s Training Academy when
Caregiver stole $450,000 from woman with dementia, Gulfport police say
A Gulfport woman was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care.
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide At Tampa Apartment Complex
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in west Hillsborough County on Tuesday. According to deputies, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Communications Center received a call about a shooting. When deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments, 4700
Bay News 9
Hernando High student, 17, killed in Brooksville double shooting
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a Hernando High School student. According to authorities, deputies responded to calls of a shooting at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two...
Missing 15-year-old girl found safe
TAMPA, Fla. — Karina Perez has been found safe and is being cared for, according to a Thursday morning update from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies in Hillsborough County say they are searching for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Tampa. She could be endangered.
Lansing Daily
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
A father shot his young children in the head multiple times after their mother kissed them goodnight, according to Florida police. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a Tuesday news conference that the two children, a girl aged 5 and an 8-year-old boy were shot inside their Tampa home. Sheriff Chad Chronister told … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
St. Pete Police charge father over death of son, 13, during illegal street race
The father of a 13-year-old who died last month after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle is facing child neglect charges, St. Petersburg Police announced on Thursday.
Missing-Endangered Teen Out Of Tampa Located And Is Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Deputies were able to locate 15-year-old Karina Perez, and she is now safe and being cared for. “We appreciate the public’s help in the search,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were looking for a missing juvenile who could be endangered. On
Tampa cop arrested in domestic dispute, officials say
The Tampa Police Department has placed one of its officers on leave after he was arrested during a domestic dispute, according to a release.
