Cincinnati Businesses Create Paws-itively Delicious Pet Treats with Healthy Ingredients

Bakers at Brewhaus Bakery and Dog Bones gather with Barley the dog.

Drool-Worthy Treats at Pet Wants

Treats with Purpose at Brewhaus Bakery and Dog Bones

Dog and Cat Treats at Pugalicious Pet Treats

Pet owners don’t need much convincing when it comes to splurging on their animals, but finding treats with quality ingredients isn’t always easy. Luckily, the Queen City is home to locally-owned pet businesses baking up wholesome and tasty treats that keep both dog and cat tails wagging for more.It’s likely that many Cincinnatians take their pets to Pet Wants for the aromas as well as for the treats. Treats at Pet Wants are made on-site in Over-the-Rhine, and visitors can smell just how homemade everything is upon walking in.“The smells in this store are awful for people who stand here, but for dogs, this is where they want to be,” owner Michele Hobbs tells. “We are ultimately a nutrition store. Everything that we make, we have what we a call a ‘hint of health.’”Pet Wants’ housemade cut-out cookies may look like standard adorably shaped dog treats, but they’re filled with ingredients that Hobbs says help keep canines healthy. For example, the pHantastic Mint Cookie is a solution for stinky dog breath, but it also may be a treat for a pup with an upset stomach, thanks to the charcoal inside that helps rebalance the pH in the gut. Another nutritious treat is the SKINny Pig Cookie, which is filled with salmon oil and krill; both ingredients are high in omegas and can help dogs with dry skin, Hobbs says.The shop also uses human-grade foods in treats for canines and felines. The meat and seafood Pet Wants uses in jerky and freeze-dried “pawfaits” are sourced from both Luken’s Poultry Fish and Sea- food and Northside Meats. Even the liver frites, which can help keep a dog’s coat shiny and healthy, are made with only beef liver and restaurant-quality yams for a wholesome and low-calorie treat.Brewhaus Bakery and Dog Bones is more than just a dog treat business. At its core, it’s a non-profit with a mission to support students with disabilities and teach them work and life skills through the company’s business model program.“All revenue supports our employment and training programs for our bakers in our inclusive commercial kitchen space,” Lisa Graham, who founded the non- profit in 2014, tellsBrewhaus makes dog treats using spent brewing grains provided by Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky breweries, including Rhinegeist, Taft’s Ale House, Fifty West, and Mt. Carmel Brewing Co. Patrons also can order customized cakes and “pupcakes” for a dog’s birthday, gotcha day or other special occasion. Brewhaus bakers – including students – work with each customer to create the perfect design, with a tennis ball cake being a fan favorite for both humans and canines, Graham says.Brewhaus recently moved from their longtime space in Madeira into a larger building in Mt. Washington, which Graham says has been a “game-changer” in expanding the small business.“It’s such a collaborative effort, and that might be the thing I’m actually the most proud of – just how many people come together for a great cause!” Gra- ham says.Pugalicious Pet Treats started as a solution for owners Michelle and Patrick Burns’ pug, Ace, who suffered from food allergies. It was difficult to find safe treats to feed him, they say, so they began mak- ing their own.“All of our products contain novel proteins like duck and bison to give pets with allergies a healthy option that all dogs will crave,” Patrick Burns tellsAmong the selection is a variety of freeze-dried duck, bison and sweet potato toppers and treats, all made with- out preservatives. And they’re not just for canines; felines go crazy for the duck and sweet potato treats too, Burns says.“Since we have limited ingredients in our products, they are suitable for cats and dogs,” Burns says. “We initially targeted dogs for the treats, but customers started giving the duck treats to cats, and their cats loved it!”Burns says that the simple ingredients mean Pugalicious treats are healthy options for dogs with allergies and even for pets who struggle with eating.“We’ve had many comments from customers about our duck toppers, saying it was the only thing that worked to get their elderly pet to eat,” Burns says. “That makes us feel very proud to provide that solution for our customers.”