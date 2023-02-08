ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uganda blocks operations of UN rights office in the country

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Ugandan authorities say they will not renew the mandate of the United Nations human rights office in the East African country, effectively blocking the group's operations at a time of heightened concerns over rights abuses.

In a Feb. 3 notice to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in Uganda's capital Kampala, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted that local authorities have “the capacity to monitor the promotion and protection of human rights throughout the country.”

From now on Uganda's government will deal directly with the Geneva headquarters of the U.N. rights office, stated the letter that has been seen by The Associated Press. Ugandan officials confirmed the letter is authentic.

Nicholas Opiyo, a prominent rights attorney in Uganda, described the decision as “unfortunate," saying in a Twitter post that he hoped it was just a misunderstanding that could be resolved.

The U.N. rights office in Kampala has been operational since 2006. In recent years its offices have been the scene of some protests by activists and others trying to highlight rights violations allegedly perpetrated by Ugandan state agents. Allegations have included torture and disappearances.

In one violent incident after Uganda's presidential polls in 2021, police roughed up journalists who had gone to the office to cover an opposition party's efforts to present a petition alleging abuses by security forces.

Opposition figure Bobi Wine says many of his supporters remain in illegal detention and has urged the international community to put more pressure on Ugandan authorities over rights concerns.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a U.S. ally on regional security, has held power since 1986.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Uganda says it will not renew term of U.N. human rights office

KAMPALA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Uganda will not renew the mandate of the United Nations' rights office in the East African country and will rely on domestic institutions to safeguard rights, the government said, after the body flagged torture and unlawful detention sites.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
ABC News

Court says South Korea responsible for Vietnam War massacre

SEOUL, South Korea -- A South Korean court on Tuesday ordered the government to pay 30 million won ($24,000) to a Vietnamese woman who survived a gunshot wound but lost several relatives when South Korean marines rampaged through her village during the Vietnam War in 1968. In awarding the compensation...
The Independent

Satellite photos: Damage at Iran military site hit by drones

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Friday showed damage done to what Iran describes as a military workshop attacked by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries.While Iran has offered no explanation yet of what the workshop manufactured, the drone attack threatened to again raise tensions in the region. Already, worries have grown over Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, with a top United Nations nuclear official warning the Islamic Republic had enough fuel to build “several” atomic bombs if it chooses. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy