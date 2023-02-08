NHL Stadium Series is in Raleigh, NC, this year. Where else has it been? What’s next?

The NHL Stadium Series is bringing outdoor hockey to Raleigh this year, the first time North Carolina will host one of the NHL’s marquee events.

The 2023 Stadium Series game at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium — across the parking lot from the Carolina Hurricanes’ home venue, PNC Arena — will be the NHL’s 37th regular-season outdoor game since 2004, at its 33rd unique venue.

Here is an interactive look at previous outdoor venues across North America at which NHL events were held.