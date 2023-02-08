ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

A popular Lake Norman brunch spot is branching out with a new dinner menu

By Shannon Greene
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275YAV_0kgEXKOW00

The Neighborhood Café , which quickly became one of Huntersville’s most popular brunch spots after opening last summer in the former Café 100 site, is expanding to dinner.

“Since Day 1, customers have been asking when we’re going to add dinner options,” owner Tim Fadul said. “Our first six months have been very successful, so we want to give people what they want. Our customers have such an appetite for what we have here. … On some weekends the wait is two hours to get a table.”

Beginning Thursday, the café at 100 Huntersville-Concord Road will open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It will continue to open for brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

What’s on the dinner menu?

When Fadul took ownership, he retained the original Café 100 kitchen staff and menu, updating some recipes and adding a few extra dishes along the way. The Neighborhood Café’s dinner will include favorites from Café 100’s original dinner menu such as Filet Oscar, Mediterranean chicken and salmon, along with newly upgraded specialty items such as:

  • Ahi tuna with wasabi mashed potatoes

  • Lobster macaroni and cheese

  • Meatloaf, chicken parmesan, lasagna and other comfort foods

  • Weekly specialty steaks like bone-in ribeye, prime rib and New York strip

The bar has also added a much larger selection of liquor, including spirits from nearby at Huntersville’s own Murto Made Distillery . On Thursday nights, customers can purchase bottles of wine for half price. The other nights will rotate between half price appetizers or half off dessert items.

The restaurant, which has become known for its cozy atmosphere, will add to the evening ambiance by placing linen tablecloths and candles on the tables at night. Customers can also sit outside under the new large commercial tent, complete with heaters and lights.

The Neighborhood Cafe

Location: 100 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Menu

Cuisine: American

Instagram: @the_neighborhoodcafe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Popular Huntersville North Carolina Brunch Restaurant Adds Dinner Menu

The Lake Norman and surrounding area is full of delicious spots for grabbing a bite any time of day. And, when The Neighborhood Cafe opened last summer it became a huge hit. Now, the popular Huntersville North Carolina brunch restaurant announces plans to add a dinner menu. The Charlotte Observer reports owner Tim Fadul says customers constantly ask for the addition. And, they want to give customers what they want. So, beginning Thursday The Neighborhood Cafe opens from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They plan to continue brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visitors to the original Cafe 100 know that when Fadul took ownership he kept the menu and updated and added. So, he says the dinner menu includes faves from the former Cafe 100. Plan to see Filet Oscar, Mediterranean Chicken and Salmon and other additions. Highlights feature ahi tuna with wasabi mashed potatoes, lobster mac & cheese and comfort food like meatloaf and lasagna. They also will have weekly specials of bone in ribeye, prime rib and New York strip.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina

Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

New manager announced at Webb Road Flea Market

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 33 years at Webb Road Flea Market, the last 16 as manager, Lewis “Buddy” Johnson will be retiring. Johnson has been a loyal Webb Road Flea Market employee since joining soon after the market opened in 1985. “Management, staff, vendors...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
484
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy