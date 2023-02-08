A popular Lake Norman brunch spot is branching out with a new dinner menu

The Neighborhood Café , which quickly became one of Huntersville’s most popular brunch spots after opening last summer in the former Café 100 site, is expanding to dinner.

“Since Day 1, customers have been asking when we’re going to add dinner options,” owner Tim Fadul said. “Our first six months have been very successful, so we want to give people what they want. Our customers have such an appetite for what we have here. … On some weekends the wait is two hours to get a table.”

Beginning Thursday, the café at 100 Huntersville-Concord Road will open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It will continue to open for brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

What’s on the dinner menu?

When Fadul took ownership, he retained the original Café 100 kitchen staff and menu, updating some recipes and adding a few extra dishes along the way. The Neighborhood Café’s dinner will include favorites from Café 100’s original dinner menu such as Filet Oscar, Mediterranean chicken and salmon, along with newly upgraded specialty items such as:

Ahi tuna with wasabi mashed potatoes

Lobster macaroni and cheese

Meatloaf, chicken parmesan, lasagna and other comfort foods

Weekly specialty steaks like bone-in ribeye, prime rib and New York strip

The bar has also added a much larger selection of liquor, including spirits from nearby at Huntersville’s own Murto Made Distillery . On Thursday nights, customers can purchase bottles of wine for half price. The other nights will rotate between half price appetizers or half off dessert items.

The restaurant, which has become known for its cozy atmosphere, will add to the evening ambiance by placing linen tablecloths and candles on the tables at night. Customers can also sit outside under the new large commercial tent, complete with heaters and lights.

Location: 100 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Menu

Cuisine: American

Instagram: @the_neighborhoodcafe