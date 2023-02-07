On Monday, Feb. 6, the Alameda City Attorney’s Office released its 2022 City of Alameda Rent Program report. The release of the report comes after the Rent Program completed its first quarter as a division of the City Attorney’s Office in December after transitioning from the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda. The annual report details Rent Program activities during 2022 and presents data on cases, submissions, registration, and Alameda’s rental market.

