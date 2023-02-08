ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Unabashed Jill Biden is Philadelphia Eagles fan-in-chief

For the first time in years, there’s an occupant in the White House who has hometown bragging rights on the line in next week’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.  And it’s not President Biden.  First lady Jill Biden is a die-hard Eagles fan, which means she’s unabashed and insufferable…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. dairy farmers name newborn cows after Eagles players, dress them in jerseys for Super Bowl prep

A Pennsylvania dairy farm run by Eagles fans is now home to a team of their own, with a bovine squad that pays homage to the Philly team’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance. Jared Kurtz, a dairy farmer at Kurtland Farms in Elverson, joined with his family to adorn several newborn calves at their farm in green and white jackets that spell out the word Eagles to help hype themselves up for Sunday’s big game.
ELVERSON, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County company selling Eagles bracelets for good cause

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- As Super Bowl LVII draws closer, it's not only Philadelphia Eagles jerseys that are in high demand, but also Birds jewelry. One Delaware County company is selling bracelets to support its favorite team and a local charity.When sisters Ava Marie and Sophia De Guio aren't at school, they're busy making Eagles bracelets and shipping them to customers all over the country ahead of Super Bowl LVII."Ever since we made the playoffs and we're going to the Super Bowl," Ava Marie De Guiro said, "I think we've gotten a bunch of more orders."So far, the girls, ages...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WITF

South Philadelphia Chiefs bar opts out of Super Bowl Sunday

Big Charlie’s originally planned for a more intimate Super Bowl gathering. However, an overwhelming demand for tickets exceeded expectations. Patrons of Big Charlie’s Saloon in South Philadelphia were gearing up to witness their beloved Kansas City Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. Instead, the establishment, lovingly dubbed “Arrowhead East” will sit empty.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Scranton print shop hoping for Eagles victory

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big part of sports is apparel, and a local business in Scranton loves to see Pennsylvania teams win it all. If they do, they get the opportunity to print championship shirts. It’s business as usual on Tuesday morning inside Kevins Worldwide, but come Sunday night, it will be Eagles […]
SCRANTON, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy