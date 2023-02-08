Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kaycee Marchetti, girlfriend of Eagles star Fletcher Cox, says it's 'such an honor' to be named top WAG
Kaycee Marchetti, the girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox, reacted on social media to being named the top WAG on the team.
Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team
One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
Unabashed Jill Biden is Philadelphia Eagles fan-in-chief
For the first time in years, there’s an occupant in the White House who has hometown bragging rights on the line in next week’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. And it’s not President Biden. First lady Jill Biden is a die-hard Eagles fan, which means she’s unabashed and insufferable…
Who Owns the Philadelphia Eagles?
Jeffrey Lurie, who is the Eagles owner in 2022, is the latest in a long line of fascinating Eagles owners dating back to 1933. The post Who Owns the Philadelphia Eagles? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Pa. dairy farmers name newborn cows after Eagles players, dress them in jerseys for Super Bowl prep
A Pennsylvania dairy farm run by Eagles fans is now home to a team of their own, with a bovine squad that pays homage to the Philly team’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance. Jared Kurtz, a dairy farmer at Kurtland Farms in Elverson, joined with his family to adorn several newborn calves at their farm in green and white jackets that spell out the word Eagles to help hype themselves up for Sunday’s big game.
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Delaware County company selling Eagles bracelets for good cause
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- As Super Bowl LVII draws closer, it's not only Philadelphia Eagles jerseys that are in high demand, but also Birds jewelry. One Delaware County company is selling bracelets to support its favorite team and a local charity.When sisters Ava Marie and Sophia De Guio aren't at school, they're busy making Eagles bracelets and shipping them to customers all over the country ahead of Super Bowl LVII."Ever since we made the playoffs and we're going to the Super Bowl," Ava Marie De Guiro said, "I think we've gotten a bunch of more orders."So far, the girls, ages...
NFL
Philadelphia's core four: Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson define Eagles
PHOENIX -- It was not long after the Philadelphia Eagles had been blown out of their wild-card playoff game by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, and the vision for the future was clear to perhaps only those who toiled in the building just off Broad Street. There was never...
Apartment Therapy
This Renter’s $1475 a Month, 600-Square-Foot Philly Two-Level Apartment Comes With a Cozy Fireplace
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Washington Square) Type of home: Apartment. Size: 600 square feet. Years lived in: 1 year, renting. Budget: $1475 a month...
Chester County artist decks out area storefronts with Eagles paintings
Stefanie Heron Birl has been getting requests from all over the Delaware Valley to paint Eagles logos and phrases like "It's a Philly Thing" on homes and storefronts.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
South Philadelphia Chiefs bar opts out of Super Bowl Sunday
Big Charlie’s originally planned for a more intimate Super Bowl gathering. However, an overwhelming demand for tickets exceeded expectations. Patrons of Big Charlie’s Saloon in South Philadelphia were gearing up to witness their beloved Kansas City Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. Instead, the establishment, lovingly dubbed “Arrowhead East” will sit empty.
How WCU Athletic Training Alumna Julie Frymyer Played a Role in Upcoming Super Bowl
The 2023 Super Bowl will be another nail-biter as two of today’s best quarterbacks (QB) in the NFL — Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — compete in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. The historic match-up is happening in large part thanks to the professional healing skills of WCU Athletic Training alumna Julie Frymyer.
Scranton print shop hoping for Eagles victory
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big part of sports is apparel, and a local business in Scranton loves to see Pennsylvania teams win it all. If they do, they get the opportunity to print championship shirts. It’s business as usual on Tuesday morning inside Kevins Worldwide, but come Sunday night, it will be Eagles […]
Go Birds! Philadelphia vernacular takes over Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl
"Go Birds!" is something we hear all the time in Philadelphia, but it's also quickly becoming part of the vernacular in Phoenix as Eagles transplants and fans take over the city ahead of the Super Bowl.
Valley Forge Tourism Board Leads Rousing ‘Huzzah’ in Support of the Eagles This Morning
Staff and leadership from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invite the public to an EaglesSuper Bowl LVII pep rally, today, Feb. 10, at 10 AM. The event takes place on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse, 2 East Airy Street, Norristown.
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl Victory
The company is now one step away from having to make good on the deal. A catering company in Schuylkill County announced a big promotion last November, and now couples who took advantage of it are a step closer to seeing it pay off. It’s a contest of sorts, but everyone is a winner, according to owner Tom Trella.
