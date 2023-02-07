ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

alamedasun.com

Football Stars Play One Final Game

Three Encinal High football players participated in all-star games recently. Senior receiver Marques Singleton played in the Bay Area Cali Classic at Burrell Field in San Leandro on Jan. 28, while senior defensive backs Kenneth and Kyle Lorenzo played in the Bay Showcase at Tennyson High School. “The practice was...
Alameda High School Hosts Annual Lunar New Year Festival

On Jan. 25, Alameda High School (AHS) students from the Chinese Culture Club (CCC), All Things Korean (ATK), and Vietnamese Student Union hosted the annual Lunar New Year Festival during lunch. The three clubs each contributed a cultural activity to the festival. Students were encouraged to start by playing a...
How Alameda Businesses Can Protect the Climate

Alameda businesses can play an important role in reducing Alameda’s greenhouse gas emissions. Many of the climate protection actions businesses can take also reduce expenses, making them more profitable. For example, by making changes to save on gas and electricity and reduce waste, businesses can save money while protecting the climate.
2022 Rent Program Report Released

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Alameda City Attorney’s Office released its 2022 City of Alameda Rent Program report. The release of the report comes after the Rent Program completed its first quarter as a division of the City Attorney’s Office in December after transitioning from the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda. The annual report details Rent Program activities during 2022 and presents data on cases, submissions, registration, and Alameda’s rental market.
