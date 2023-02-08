Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Deputies investigate gunpoint robbery at McDonald’s in Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the McDonald’s on South Winton Road in Henrietta was robbed at gunpoint just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies say a dark colored car pulled up to the drive-thru like they were going to order food. Then, one of the drivers pulled out a gun and demanded the McDonald’s employee give them money from the register.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Loaded gun found in student’s bag at Monroe High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a loaded gun was found in the bag of a 17-year-old student at Monroe High School on Alexander Street on Monday morning. Officers responded to the school just before 9 a.m. after getting a 911 call that a student brought a gun. According to RPD, the school’s security found a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds during an entry screening.
WHEC TV-10
Assault suspect taken into custody after police chase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A police chase in Rochester ended with an assault suspect being taken into custody. On Sunday afternoon, a driver fled from a traffic stop on Avenue D. Officers later saw someone get out of the same car near North Street. After a search, Rochester Police Officers took a 31-year-old man into custody on an assault charge. The charge stems from an incident last Sunday when the suspect assaulted a woman, causing non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at Strong Hospital.
WHEC TV-10
Driver dies after hitting car, shed, and house while fleeing from police
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. – New York State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Williamson on Saturday afternoon. They said a car sped away after a traffic stop on Ridge Road, and hit a parked car, a shed, and then a home. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
WHEC TV-10
Body found on Dunbar Road Saturday evening
PARMA, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Dunbar Road Saturday evening for reports of a dead person. Officials say when they arrived, a dead person was found at the location. This investigation is currently ongoing and there is no danger to the public.
WHEC TV-10
Man connected to accused killer of Officer Mazurkiewicz in jail
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man connected to the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz is in the Monroe County Jail tonight. The Monroe County District Attorney has confirmed that Raheim Robinson has been extradited from Boston to Monroe County. In September Robinson was indicted on the...
WHEC TV-10
State Police investigate fatal crash in Farmington
FARMINGTON, N.Y. – On Friday, the New York State Police responded to Shortsville Road, west of County Road 28, in the town of Farmington for a car into a tree. The car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside. Shortsville Fire Department put out the fire, but the driver died. State Police identified him as 35-year-old Cole Estey of Clifton Springs.
WHEC TV-10
Fire on Ringle Street displaces two adults and two children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to 23 Ringle St. on Sunday evening for a report of a porch on fire in a single-family home. It took firefighters 25 minutes to get the fire under control. The home suffered significant fire and water damage to the front rooms, on all levels. The Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children that were displaced.
WHEC TV-10
McDonald’s on Mount Hope Avenue robbed through the drive-thru
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Mount Hope Avenue McDonald’s that happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say two men pulled into the drive-thru lane and walked up to the window. One of them sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at the worker and stole the cash register. Both men then ran back to the car.
Greece PD looking to identify man involved in Macy’s shoplifting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident Friday evening. Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m., the Macy’s security at Greece Ridge Mall investigated a shoplifting incident involving a man. Prior to police’s arrival, the Greece Police Department says the […]
RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
WHEC TV-10
Shoplifting suspect at Greece Ridge Macy’s threatened security and threw items
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifting suspect after an incident Friday evening. Police say the it happened at 5:15 p.m. at the Macy’s in the mall at Greece Ridge. Officials tell us a man threatened security and threw items around while making threats. When he learned police were on the way, he left in a truck. Luckily, no one was injured.
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
WHEC TV-10
Owner of “People’s Choice Kitchen” held funeral for Hancock Street fire victim, Christine Cannon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The same day authorities revealed the man suspected of causing her death was arrested, a funeral was held for Christine Cannon on Saturday. After legally changing her name decades ago, her family lost touch with her and her body went unclaimed until she was finally identified. Her service was organized by local military veterans and “People’s Choice Kitchen” owner Van Stanley.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun. Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.
WHEC TV-10
App helps catch Michigan man who sent explicit videos to 11-year-old girl
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. A Michigan man admitted to sending explicit videos to an 11-year-old girl from Irondequoit, after a four-month investigation tracked him down last year. News10NBC’s Andrew Hyman learned a district security program helped stop the videos from reaching the student. The East Irondequoit Central School District says it...
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County deputies say man was arrested after chase involving stolen car
CASTILE, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after a chase involving a stolen car on Feb. 1. Clinton R. Browne, 48, was arrested after the chase that started in Livingston County ended in Wyoming County, in the Town of Castile. Deputies say the car he was driving was reported stolen.
Crews battle apartment fire in Lockport
The Red Cross is helping several people following an apartment fire in Lockport early Saturday morning.
wesb.com
Rochester Man Jailed After “Washing” Bradford Check
A Rochester man was sent to McKean County Jail Friday for forgery and theft. 23-year-old Michael Russo was charged with felony forgery by unauthorized act in writing and felony forgery by forged writing; two counts of felony identity theft and two counts of felony access device fraud; and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
