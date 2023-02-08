Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for White by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 06:12:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Little Red River At Judsonia affecting White County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Red River At Judsonia. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Minor flooding, farmland along the right descending bank floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 31.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just early Friday morning and continue falling to fall. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Little Red River Judsonia 30.0 31.2 Thu 8 PM 22.5 23.1 23.9 Cresting
Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Independence, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of backwater up tributaries is spreading into lands along the Current, Fourche, and Black rivers. Water is spreading towards the northern edge of the airport. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday evening and continue rising to a crest of 20.0 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 16.5 Thu 8 PM 19.3 20.0 19.5 20.0 6 PM 2/11
Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.4 Thu 8 PM 10.9 11.0 10.9 11.0 6 AM 2/11
Wind Advisory issued for Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern St. Lawrence WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life-threatening rip currents. Gusty southerly winds around 15 mph will produce choppy, rough surf and breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rough surf will make swimming conditions hazardous. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including San Juan and vicinity, and beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Coastal Flood Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for San Juan: 11:52 AM at 1.09 ft. For Culebra:11:35 AM at 0.84 ft.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including San Juan and vicinity, and beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Coastal Flood Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for San Juan: 11:52 AM at 1.09 ft. For Culebra:11:35 AM at 0.84 ft.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 01:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
