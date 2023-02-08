Effective: 2023-02-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Islands of Calhoun, Aransas, Nueces, and Kleberg Counties and Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

