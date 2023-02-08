Farmamerica recieves MDA grant for ag career day

Farmamerica, sitting just outside Waseca, has recently received some assistance that they’ll be using to further their mission of opening up the world of agriculture to everyone.

In the spring, Farmamerica hosts Agriculture Career Exploration Day, where seventh- and eighth-grade students from around the area can learn about their different options if they want to enter a career in agriculture.

“We have six stations … with hands-on activities relating to careers in agriculture. Things that may not normally be connected to agriculture,” Jenny Delnay, the program director for Farmamerica, said.

Last year, those stations included things like a station to extract strawberry DNA and a station where students could design their own packaging for a granola bar. The stations are meant to open students’ minds to agriculture, and realize that there’s more to the field than just the farming aspect of it, otherwise known as ag literacy — something which Farmamerica strives to teach anyone who comes to their building.

“Ag literacy is the ability to really understand agriculture and what it is and how we’re connected to it,” Delnay said. “Even though less than 2% of Minnesotans live on a farm, we’re all still connected to agriculture. Without agriculture, there’d be no food, no clothes for your back, no wood products to build a home. We want to teach people how you are connected to agriculture.”

Recently, Farmamerica has received a grant from Minnesota Ag in the Classroom, a government organization dedicated to promoting ag literacy, to help with this year’s exploration event. The $500 grant will be going straight to the schools coming to the event, in the form of paying for their transportation to get to Farmamerica.

The grant came as a nice surprise to those at Farmamerica, who did wonder if they were even eligible for the money.

“This was one where I wondered if we were even going to get the money, if we’d even qualify, because normally the money goes directly to schools,” Farmamerica Executive Director Jessica Rollins said, pointing out that the rest of the grant recipients for this year were schools.

Rollins said this grant, given that it focuses on education, wasn’t exactly like grants in the past. In particular, one of the questions required Farmamerica to say which Minnesota state education standard the event was achieving, listing specific benchmarks.

“That one challenged me a little bit because I don’t come from an education background, but I went on to the department of education’s website and found it,” Rollins said. “But that was useful because now we can point out to teacher’s which specific standards they’re meeting and which they can check off.”

Delnay said that, part of the reason Farmamerica may have been given an exception with them not being a school, is their good working relationship with MAITC, saying that Farmamerica has worked with the organization for years, using the resources they provide to schools for their own activities.

With this grant, Farmamerica is able to open up the Agriculture Career Exploration Day to more schools, and bring in students who may not otherwise be able to attend the day of fun.

“School budgets are tight, I don’t think that’s a surprise to anyone. But we still want to reach as many people as we can with our ag lit programs,” Delnay said. “If I have a fun program for schools, but it costs $50 per student, they might not be able to attend. It’s a lot easier to say ‘I have this fun event and it’s free.’”

Delnay said that grants like the MAITC grant and other ones they receive throughout the year help keep Farmamerica’s programs free, which means the educational opportunities are available to students and schools who might otherwise not be able to have them. And that, while it’s always a fun and educational event for anyone who attends, sometimes those students need events like this the most.

“When I say the event is free, it’s an awesome way to get schools and students out here who couldn’t otherwise be here. … Sometimes it’s those kids who need those opportunities the most,” Delnay said. “I love seeing the look of excitement on kids’ faces as they leave with their strawberry DNA necklace or the package they designed. These kids are in seventh and eighth grade, so there’s at least five years before they even enter the workforce, so measuring how many join because of the event is tricky … but it can work.”