If you find yourself daydreaming of escaping to an island paradise, it may be closer than you think. Sure, we can’t all afford to travel to a Caribbean island at the drop of a hat, but there are several great beaches in Georgia where you can enjoy a tropical vacation without leaving the state. One of the most popular barrier island beaches in Georgia is St. Simons Island, a 12-mile long island not far from Brunswick. There, you’ll find Hotel Simone, a new boutique hotel that’s full of luxury and class. This adults-only paradise is the perfect place to escape your worries and the stresses of everyday life.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO