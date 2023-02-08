ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

WSAV News 3

Former warden linked to violent gang, court documents show

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The details in the four arrest affidavits filed against now-former Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams directly link the prison’s highest officer to a violent crime ring. State investigators believe that the gang, operating on both sides of the prison’s fences, is linked to at least one murder and conspiracy to […]
WAYCROSS, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly shooting suspect wanted for several days and considered armed and dangerous in Wayne County has been taken into custody. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Lanis Brown ran away from the crime scene after a shooting that killed one person on Friday.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Georgia prison warden arrested on RICO charges

The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO Act), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.
WAYCROSS, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
allongeorgia.com

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Wanted for Murder

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Lanis Paul Brown, wanted for murder. WCSO says Brown is considered armed and dangerous. See the wanted poster below. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective B.D. Williams at 912-427-5970 or 912-427-5992. From...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Fort Stewart soldier dies en route to training exercise

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier died Tuesday on his way to a training exercise in California. The 3rd Infantry Division soldier 26-year-old Pfc. Kaleb Franklin was flying with a group of soldiers to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, when he experienced an inflight medical emergency. According to Fort […]
FORT STEWART, GA
bhsgazette.org

Brunswick’s Mr. Belcher Before Teaching

Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.
BRUNSWICK, GA
OnlyInYourState

Visit Hotel Simone, An Adults-Only Beautiful Island Hotel In Georgia

If you find yourself daydreaming of escaping to an island paradise, it may be closer than you think. Sure, we can’t all afford to travel to a Caribbean island at the drop of a hat, but there are several great beaches in Georgia where you can enjoy a tropical vacation without leaving the state. One of the most popular barrier island beaches in Georgia is St. Simons Island, a 12-mile long island not far from Brunswick. There, you’ll find Hotel Simone, a new boutique hotel that’s full of luxury and class. This adults-only paradise is the perfect place to escape your worries and the stresses of everyday life.
GEORGIA STATE

