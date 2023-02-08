Read full article on original website
Related
Former warden linked to violent gang, court documents show
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The details in the four arrest affidavits filed against now-former Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams directly link the prison’s highest officer to a violent crime ring. State investigators believe that the gang, operating on both sides of the prison’s fences, is linked to at least one murder and conspiracy to […]
douglasnow.com
Officers from Nicholls, sheriff's office, and Bacon County arrest two following search
Two individuals were recently arrested on drug charges following a search at a home in Nicholls. According to the report, officers discovered quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine as a result. An incident report states that on February 2, officers with the Nicholls Police Department, the Bacon County/Alma Crime Suppression Unit,...
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly shooting suspect wanted for several days and considered armed and dangerous in Wayne County has been taken into custody. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Lanis Brown ran away from the crime scene after a shooting that killed one person on Friday.
douglasnow.com
Georgia prison warden arrested on RICO charges
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO Act), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Malik Green, 25, was killed in a shooting on the night of July 26, 2022, on the 7600 block of Skidaway Road. At the time, authorities said it appeared that the shooting was the result of a […]
wtoc.com
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
WJCL
Caught on Camera: Suspect leads Glynn County deputy on chase, with speeds exceeding 100 mph
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are sharing dashcam video of what happened when a deputy stopped a suspect during a high-speed chase. In the above dashcam video, a Glynn County sheriff's deputy is seen chasing a suspect early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy...
wtoc.com
Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
allongeorgia.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Wanted for Murder
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Lanis Paul Brown, wanted for murder. WCSO says Brown is considered armed and dangerous. See the wanted poster below. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective B.D. Williams at 912-427-5970 or 912-427-5992. From...
Police investigating fatal shooting after home invasion incident
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting after one person was killed and another seriously injured. According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8:00 a.m. They found one adult male dead at the scene and another adult male suffering from serious […]
Action News Jax
FHP investigating double traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach.
wtoc.com
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
Fort Stewart soldier dies en route to training exercise
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier died Tuesday on his way to a training exercise in California. The 3rd Infantry Division soldier 26-year-old Pfc. Kaleb Franklin was flying with a group of soldiers to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, when he experienced an inflight medical emergency. According to Fort […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Chatham Co. public school principal discusses the importance of having Black educators in classrooms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Having a Black educator helps you know where you come from.”. Derrick Butler has been empowering Savannah Chatham public school students for more than 15 years. “You know I’m going to check in on you.”. As the current principal of Islands High School, he...
bhsgazette.org
Brunswick’s Mr. Belcher Before Teaching
Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.
OnlyInYourState
Visit Hotel Simone, An Adults-Only Beautiful Island Hotel In Georgia
If you find yourself daydreaming of escaping to an island paradise, it may be closer than you think. Sure, we can’t all afford to travel to a Caribbean island at the drop of a hat, but there are several great beaches in Georgia where you can enjoy a tropical vacation without leaving the state. One of the most popular barrier island beaches in Georgia is St. Simons Island, a 12-mile long island not far from Brunswick. There, you’ll find Hotel Simone, a new boutique hotel that’s full of luxury and class. This adults-only paradise is the perfect place to escape your worries and the stresses of everyday life.
Comments / 0