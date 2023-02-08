Read full article on original website
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Elena Fanchini, Italian skier and world silver medalist, dies aged 37
Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the...
Soccer-A future European Super League could have 80 clubs - A22 CEO
BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A future European Super League could include as many as 80 teams, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday.
Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019
Ronaldo's four games all came inside the opening 61 minutes of Al Nassr's win at Al-Wehda.
Here's who would qualify for the European Super League – based on current club coefficient
We don't have all the details on the European Super League – but this multi-divisional competition could look like this
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay And Uruguay Bid To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup
The 2030 tournament will take place 100 years after Uruguay hosted the first ever FIFA World Cup in 1930.
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches career milestone with four-goal haul for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process.His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025.The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials.His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Saudi prince hands Al Hilal players $266,500 for reaching Club World Cup final
Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.
Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child
Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
Former Barcelona coach Setién faces old team with Villarreal
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Quique Setién believed he had reached the pinnacle of his career three years ago when he was tapped to become the new coach of Barcelona. An enthusiast of the possession-based style forged in the 1990s by Johan Cruyff and defined by Barcelona ever since, Setién took over a squad led by Lionel Messi and sought to revitalize the team's attack.
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Belgium appoint Domenico Tedesco as head coach successor to Roberto Martinez
Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...
Ex-Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman takes a dig at the club and claims Xavi has had an 'easier' job
The Catalan outfit currently sit eight points clear at the top of the LaLiga table and look on track to secure their first league title since 2019.
Mexico set to hire Tigres' Diego Cocca as new men's national team coach - sources
The Mexican Football Federation have selected Diego Cocca as the new coach for their national team, sources told ESPN.
European Court rules against Barcelona fans over Messi deal
LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The European Court on Wednesday ruled against a Barcelona fan group in France that demanded that the European Commission should investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg decided that the European Commission does not have to...
Denzel Dumfries Could Start For Inter Milan In Serie A Clash Vs Sampdoria, Italian Media Report
Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries could start in the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Sampdoria on Monday ahead of Matteo Darmian. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who also report that Romelu Lukaku will start alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack, and that Francesco Acerbi will start at the heart of defense once agin.
Marseille’s deserved win over PSG could herald a long-term challenge
Marseille’s dramatic defeat to Tottenham in November – when a last-gasp Pierre-Emile Højbjerg winner meant they finished bottom of their Champions League group and dropped out of European football entirely – highlighted the chronic miscommunication between their manager, Igor Tudor, and his players. With the score...
