Glynn County, GA

Related
wtoc.com

3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Wanted for Murder

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Lanis Paul Brown, wanted for murder. WCSO says Brown is considered armed and dangerous. See the wanted poster below. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective B.D. Williams at 912-427-5970 or 912-427-5992. From...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa preparing four more locations

JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
sghs.org

Southeast Georgia Health System Welcomes First Female Chief of Medical Staff, Janise Whitesell, MD

Board-certified family medicine physician, Janise Whitesell, MD., is the first elected female chief of medical staff in Southeast Georgia Health System’s history. Whitesell serves on the Camden Campus medical staff and practices at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care in St. Marys. Reflecting on her new role, Whitesell says, “I...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
bhsgazette.org

Brunswick’s Mr. Belcher Before Teaching

Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.
BRUNSWICK, GA
OnlyInYourState

Visit Hotel Simone, An Adults-Only Beautiful Island Hotel In Georgia

If you find yourself daydreaming of escaping to an island paradise, it may be closer than you think. Sure, we can’t all afford to travel to a Caribbean island at the drop of a hat, but there are several great beaches in Georgia where you can enjoy a tropical vacation without leaving the state. One of the most popular barrier island beaches in Georgia is St. Simons Island, a 12-mile long island not far from Brunswick. There, you’ll find Hotel Simone, a new boutique hotel that’s full of luxury and class. This adults-only paradise is the perfect place to escape your worries and the stresses of everyday life.
GEORGIA STATE

