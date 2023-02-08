ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million

A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker, Polito wade back into local politics

A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
ATTLEBORO, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

