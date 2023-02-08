Read full article on original website
Timeline of Duxbury killings: Prosecutor lays out case against Lindsay Clancy
On Tuesday, officials provided the most detailed timeline of events on the circumstances of Jan. 24, the night a Duxbury mother allegedly strangled her three children at their Summer Street home. At an arraignment for Lindsay Clancy, 32, at Plymouth District Court, a prosecutor alleged Clancy sent her husband on...
WCVB
Brian Walshe watches brief hearing in killing of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife last month and disposing of her body, attended a brief court hearing via video on Thursday morning. Walshe was charged with murder and improper handling of human remains in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe,...
After Clancy killings, Boston Fire provided critical mental health aid, Duxbury Fire says
Support arrived from across the globe for the Duxbury first responders who were called to the Clancy home last month, where officials believe a mother killed her young children before attempting to take her own life. In an interview Monday on GBH News, Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon said callers...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
Boston Globe
A housing development at South Shore Plaza seemed like a home run. Not so fast, residents say.
BRAINTREE — The parking lots surrounding the South Shore Plaza seem to stretch on endlessly. There are more than 7,000 spots, most unfilled on even the busiest shopping days. So when ZOM Living proposed building 495 apartments on a portion of the parking lots, the developer made what seemed...
St. John’s Prep. to host prayer service after Andover family found dead
St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers will hold a prayer service Thursday evening after a sixth-grade student was shot to death at his home early in the morning, authorities said. The school and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office have identified the student killed as Sebastian Robinson, 12. His...
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Andrew and Linda Robinson identified by DA in Andover apparent murder-suicide
Editor’s Note: This article contains a description of domestic violence. The father and mother who were found fatally shot in their Andover home early Thursday morning have been identified by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. Andrew Robinson, 56, and Linda Robinson, 55, were identified as the parents...
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says in court
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy set for arraignment in deaths of her 3 children
Lindsay is accused of strangling her children to death in their home before jumping out of a window in an attempt to take her own life
What’s next for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 children
Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three children to death last month, was arraigned in district court Tuesday, but lawyers prosecuting the case anticipate it will move to superior court with a new set of charges. Meanwhile, Clancy’s defense attorney argues that a settlement is the better...
FireRescue1
Support pours in for responders called to alleged murder of kids by mother
DUXBURY, Mass. — Support arrived from across the globe for the Duxbury first responders who were called to the Clancy home last month, where officials believe a mother killed her young children before attempting to take her own life. In an interview Monday on GBH News, Duxbury Fire Chief...
nbcboston.com
MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million
A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash
A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle. A helicopter brought the driver to a Boston hospital.Hanson Fire DepartmentFirefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursd…
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker, Polito wade back into local politics
A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
