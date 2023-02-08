Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
14news.com
Two arrested in Spencer Co. for drugs found during traffic stop
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop. Officials say a couple of weeks ago, a deputy discovered drugs in a vehicle after pulling a driver on US 231. They say the drugs are being...
Drug organization shut down in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Two men and a woman are behind bars after police accuse them of being members of a “drug trafficking organization”. Law enforcement officials began the investigation after they received several tips alleging a home along 600 block of E Broadway Street was being used to traffic various types of drugs. The […]
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
warricknews.com
Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges
NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
KSP conduct death investigation in McLean County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are conducing a death investigation after a man was shot in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
Two arrests made after string of Daviess County burglaries
Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they have been investigating a series of related burglaries and thefts that took place throughout Daviess County from mid 2022 to January 2023.
14news.com
DCSO: Owensboro woman arrested for forging name of sheriff’s office clerk
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman is accused of forging the name of a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Clerk on two vehicle transfer request forms. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Simmons-Lewis altered the forms back in 2022. Officials say the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found the inconsistencies...
14news.com
Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man after a gunshot victim showed up to a local hospital. According to an affidavit, that happened on February 1. [Previous Story: EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds]. EPD says police were told by the...
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
New details released after Haubstadt school incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
911 call released after deadly accident on Sawmill Drive
(WEHT) - Officials have released the 911 call made after a deadly accident in Vanderburgh County last week.
vincennespbs.org
Sleeping driver arrested in Princeton
A motorist fell asleep at the wheel waiting for a train and was arrested. Indiana State Police in Evansville report that the woman was stopped and waiting on a passing trail this morning on Broadway Street near 2nd in Princeton. A trooper who made contact with her noticed she showed...
14news.com
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
Short-lived pursuit ends with crash on Franklin Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies say a brief chase ended with a man crashing his car on Franklin Street. At 4:13 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy started a pursuit in the area of W Virginia and 2nd Avenue. Less than 15 seconds later, authorities tell us the vehicle […]
Police: Man dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say one man is dead after a vehicle ran over him at the Dollar General on Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road on Thursday.
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
14news.com
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 60 IN UNION COUNTY, KENTUCKY
STURGIS, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 16, Henderson received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department at around 7:40 A.M Friday of a two vehicle collision on U.S. 60 near Sturgis. The preliminary investigation reveals 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis,...
