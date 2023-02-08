Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis Urges Gervonta Davis To Fight Someone Notable
After a meager 2022 that included just one appearance, Gervonta “Tank” Davis was determined to turn things around. In the first week of the new year, the current lightweight WBA “Regular” belt holder defended his secondary crown against Hector Luis Garcia. The 31-year-old Dominican seemingly earned...
Jake Paul slams ‘unprofessional swine’ Tommy Fury and complains of backache for ‘carrying the promotion’ for their fight
JAKE PAUL slammed Tommy Fury as an "unprofessional swine" and complained of backache for "carrying the promotion" for their fight. The celebrity boxing rivals have announced the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. They came face to face for the first time at Wembley...
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury shares his in-depth Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight prediction backing his younger brother
The long-due grudge fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is going to be settled on February 26th at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. One of the fighters is going to taste their first defeat in their career. This lethal duo was originally scheduled to square off in December 2021, but Fury pulled out due to a rib injury, and they were again scheduled to square off in August 2022, but this time US authorities denied the Brit’s entry.
Boxing Scene
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner: ‘I’m Favoring Gervonta Davis A Lot’ To Beat Ryan Garcia
The forthcoming fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be one of the most anticipated matchups boxing has to offer in 2023. Slated to take place on April 15, the mega-fight has many of the sport’s figures already talking about the mouthwatering matchup, with one of them being Davis confidant and former four-division champion Adrien Broner.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison - Undercard Information
As previously reported, undefeated Australian star Tim Tszyu will take on former world champion Tony Harrison in a 12-round WBO interim-super welterweight world title fight, Sunday, March 12, at Qudos Bank Arena in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. Support from the NSW Government has enabled the high-profile return to Sydney...
Boxing Scene
Mike Perry Vows To Be Ready For Jake Paul if Tommy Fury Withdraws
UFC veteran Mike Perry explains that he will be more than ready to replace light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury in a scheduled fight with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Fury is set to face Paul on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. When the event was first announced, it was...
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury Rejects Withdrawal Talk: I'm Ready To KO Jake Paul, Get Him Out of The Sport
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury has rejected the chatter from upcoming opponent Jake Paul, who fears the British star is going to withdraw from their scheduled fight. Fury was set to face Paul in 2021, but was forced to withdraw with a training injury. A year later, Fury was unable to proceed for a second time - when he was denied entry into the United States.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: A Lot Of Unknowns About AJ; Coming Off Two Defeats; Mentally, Where’s He At?
NEW YORK – Eddie Hearn looks at Anthony Joshua’s upcoming fight as an opportunity to determine what the 33-year-old former heavyweight champion has left after suffering back-to-back points defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s promoter dismissed criticism of Joshua’s opponent, American Jermaine Franklin, in large part because there is...
Boxing Scene
Michael Williams: I'm Coming To Get Rid of Adrien Broner!
In the world of boxing, there are few stories more exciting than that of an underdog, and Michael Williams Jr. (20-1, 13 KOs), a young hungry fighter from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is living that story in the lead up to his showdown with former 4-division world champion, Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Martin Bakole Targets Heavyweight Title Goal After Signing With Boxxer
Martin Bakole has his sights set on huge heavyweight nights after he put pen to paper on a new long-term fight deal. Ranked at the top by the World Boxing Association (WBA), the 29-year-old heavyweight (18-1-0, 13 KOs)- who resides in Scotland - will fight exclusively for BOXXER on Sky Sports.
Boxing Scene
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
Boxing Scene
Xander Zayas Wants Big Fights: To Be The Best You Gotta Beat The Best
Xander Zayas has yet to be matched with any of the elites at 154 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him from believing that his championship moment is coming. Presently, the highly touted prospect enjoyed a highly successful 2022. With three lopsided victories underneath his belt, the 20-year-old budding star is craving step-up bouts in 2023. At the moment, it remains unlikely that the Puerto Rican native will find himself in the championship mix, no matter who he ultimately faces. Considering that Zayas is unranked in each of the four major sanctioning bodies, the fan-friendly fighter will simply place his head down and continue to work in the shadows.
Boxing Scene
Marlin Sims Aiming To Shock George Acosta: He's Good, But I'm Better
Super featherweight prospect, Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN, has one thing on his mind and that is upset George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, Ca, in their 8-round main event bout headlining Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. “New Blood”...
Boxing Scene
Jessica McCaskill-Ivana Habazin: Purse Bid Won By Habazin's Team For Unified Welterweight Championship
Ivana Habazin pulled off the first upset well ahead of her next title challenge. Charles Muniz, Habazin’s manager, secured control of his fighter’s WBC-ordered welterweight title fight versus lineal and unified champion Jessica McCaskill. A purse bid hearing held Tuesday by the WBC was won by Muniz’s privately owned Piranha 1 LLC company, who bid $201,000 to outpace Matchroom Boxing ($91,000) as the session’s only other participant.
Boxing Scene
Ernesto Mercado Drops Jose Angulo Twice, Stops Him in Seventh
Junior welterweight prospect Ernesto Mercado dropped Jose Angulo twice en route to a seventh round knockout victory Saturday night at the LumColor Center in Ontario, California. Mercado, who resides in nearby Pomona, improves to 9-0, 9 knockouts. The fight was fought at a tactical pace from the opening round as...
