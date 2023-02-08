ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Daily Voice

Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River

Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway. The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge, state police said Thursday evening. He was reported missing Wednesday after not showing up to work, last being seen by family members Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Struck 62-Year-Old Woman in Downtown Crossing Concourse: Police

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who struck a woman on an MBTA concourse on Tuesday. Police say the man struck the 62-year-old woman with a closed fist without provocation at around 2pm. Authorities say the victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me" before being struck. If...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

After Teenage Wendy's Employee Shot at Lynn Drive-Thru, Investigation Ongoing

An investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning after a teenage fast food restaurant worker was hurt in a shooting at a Lynn, Massachusetts, drive-thru, according to police. The shooting happened at the Wendy's on Boston Street just before 6 p.m., according to the Lynn Police Department. The worker who was shot...
LYNN, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill. According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white...
CONCORD, MA

