Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
BBC

Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows

The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
The Independent

Solar will make up more than half of new US grid power in 2023

The US power grid is set to boost its electricity generation this year – and more than half of that capacity will be solar power.The country’s utility-scale solar has quickly ramped up over the past decade due to advances in technology and increased efforts to decarbonise society-wide to battle the climate crisis.In 2023, some 54 per cent of solar power will be added to the grid along with 17 per cent of battery storage, according to the latest electric generator inventory from the nonpartisan Energy Information Administration (EIA).The optimistic renewables outlook comes after a short-term blip. New utility-scale solar...
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
OilPrice.com

Large Gasoline Inventory Build Counters Crude Draw

Crude oil inventories fell by 2.184 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, countering in part several weeks of builds. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the fourth week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.
OilPrice.com

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Mother Jones

The $400 Billion Man Running America’s Clean Energy Transition

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Deep in the confines of the hulking, brutalist headquarters of the US Department of Energy, down one of its long, starkly lit corridors, sits a small, unheralded office that is poised to play a pivotal role in America’s shift away from fossil fuels and help the world stave off disastrous global heating.
Yobonews

Europe Plans To Replace Natural Gas With Geothermal Power Station

Geothermal energy has a rich history in Europe, with Iceland, France, and Hungary being at the forefront of its use. However, in recent years, more countries have begun to invest in geothermal energy due to its attractive features - it is 100% renewable, abundant, and reliable. Additionally, the need to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas has increased interest in geothermal energy.
Nevada Current

It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research  appeared first on Nevada Current.
Reuters

Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
techxplore.com

Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition

Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
freightwaves.com

How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels

As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
msn.com

Why E-Fuels (Synthetic Fuel) Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
NASDAQ

Solar to dominate new U.S. electric-generating capacity in 2023, EIA says

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. developers plan to add 54.5 gigawatts (GW) of new electric generating capacity in 2023, with more than half being powered by solar energy, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contains nearly $370 billion for climate...
OilPrice.com

How Europe Can Regain Its Role As A Clean Energy Leader

Governments and institutions around the globe are seeking immediate fixes and long-term solutions to the ongoing energy crisis, exacerbated by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Mainland China, already in pole position in terms of access to critical raw materials (CRM) and processing, is relaxing regulations to encourage energy intensive companies to relocate, while the Inflation Reduction Act in the US at the end of last year offered simple tax breaks enticing companies to set up shop in the country. Amid a push to retain its lead in the energy transition, the EU must do more than just play catch-up to secure sustainable energy to its citizens, and the worlds largest single market.
techxplore.com

Tidal stream power can significantly enhance energy security

Adopting tidal power alongside other forms of renewable energy can significantly enhance energy security and go some way to enabling communities to fulfill their clean energy ambitions, a new study has shown. Researchers found that installing tidal stream systems, in addition to solar and offshore wind farms, is around 25%...

