Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Fox 19
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
Death of toddler under investigation in Wayne County
The death of a one-year-old is under investigation in Wayne County, Indiana.
Fox 19
Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra. The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday...
Fox 19
Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
Search planned for missing woman whose car was found in Middletown
It has been six weeks since 30-year-old Cierra J. Chapman was last seen when she met her ex-boyfriend on Dec. 27 at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood.
WLWT 5
Former Hamilton officer indicted in head-on crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury has indicted an ex-police officer. Hamilton police fired Casey Johnson after he was accused of drinking before crashing into a car head-on. Police say back in September, Johnson got into a fight outside a high school football game then drove...
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
Fox 19
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of kids outside a school in Mt. Healthy allegedly had to take cover Wednesday when gunshots started going off in the area. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt. Healthy police. Assumption School closed in 2008 when...
WLWT 5
Warren County driver accused of shooting at another car while under the influence
MASON, Ohio — A Lebanon man was indicted this week on multiple counts following a shooting near Kings Mills Road and State Route 741 in January. Gilbert Brummett, 32, faces a felonious assault charge in addition to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
Fox 19
Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic saved by good Samaritans
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic was saved by good Samaritans at Crunch Fitness after his workout took a dangerous turn. Curtis Yuskewich was at his local gym when he began going into cardiac arrest. “I was there for my normal workout,” the firefighter said. “I did some weightlifting,...
WISH-TV
Richmond police make arrest in December murder
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December. The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rowe faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm...
wnewsj.com
Authorities investigate double fatality crash
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
Fox 19
NKY student accused of writing violent threats moved to new school, parents say
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A sense of relief. That is how one parent says they feel after being told a student accused of making written threats is no longer at the school. At the last Boone County School Board of Education meeting in January, parents voiced their displeasure after the student was readmitted.
k105.com
Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12
A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
Police: 1 seriously injured in College Hill crash
West North Bend Road was closed near Hempwood Avenue in due to police activity for a few hours.
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
Fox 19
WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Astonishing video shows a driver plow his car into a Lebanon home while the family was inside. They say it was a terrifying experience, and they’re grateful they survived. It happened at a house on Meadow Lane on Monday. Joseph and Christina Riddick were...
WLWT 5
OSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Brown County
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brown County last week. It happened on Jan. 31 around 5:19 p.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township.
