Bellevue, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox 19

Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Missing NKY man found dead

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra. The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday...
HARRISON, OH
Fox 19

Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Former Hamilton officer indicted in head-on crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury has indicted an ex-police officer. Hamilton police fired Casey Johnson after he was accused of drinking before crashing into a car head-on. Police say back in September, Johnson got into a fight outside a high school football game then drove...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic saved by good Samaritans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic was saved by good Samaritans at Crunch Fitness after his workout took a dangerous turn. Curtis Yuskewich was at his local gym when he began going into cardiac arrest. “I was there for my normal workout,” the firefighter said. “I did some weightlifting,...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WISH-TV

Richmond police make arrest in December murder

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December. The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rowe faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm...
RICHMOND, IN
wnewsj.com

Authorities investigate double fatality crash

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
k105.com

Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12

A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

WATCH: Family narrowly escapes as truck plows into Lebanon home

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Astonishing video shows a driver plow his car into a Lebanon home while the family was inside. They say it was a terrifying experience, and they’re grateful they survived. It happened at a house on Meadow Lane on Monday. Joseph and Christina Riddick were...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brown County last week. It happened on Jan. 31 around 5:19 p.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township.
BROWN COUNTY, OH

