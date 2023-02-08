Read full article on original website
Jerry Weiner
1d ago
Pull yourself up by your own bootstraps.We had nothing to do with the suffering experienced by those who came before us. It’s a cheap solution geared towards getting votes from a specific segment of the voting public. Mayor Wu should be impeached.
7
Boston’s Reparations Task Force commences work to study lingering impacts of slavery and ‘repair harm’
Mayor Michelle Wu announced the members of the 10-person task force on Tuesday. Mayor Michelle Wu cemented the creation of the city’s Reparations Task Force on Tuesday with a promise to deliver a deep study of Boston’s slavery history and present avenues for repairing its lingering impacts as she announced the 10 members of the newly-formed body.
Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force
BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
baystatebanner.com
Report details history of slavery in Roxbury
A report about the First Church of Roxbury, released Monday, brings new historical perspective about the presence of people of color and enslaved people in colonial Massachusetts. The report, commissioned by the Unitarian Universalist Urban Ministry (UUUM) which has operated out of the 1806 meetinghouse since 1976, outlines the history...
wgbh.org
How a white chimney in Hanover lead to some truths about the Underground Railroad in Boston
Living in an area as rich in history as New England comes with a unique challenge: sorting through a multitude of oversimplifications, half-truths, and outright myths about the things that happened here all those years ago. "We like a story that's easy to follow,” said public historian Rachel Hoyle, programs...
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
WCVB
Equity is pillar of Boston's first Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary
BOSTON — When Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, part of the pitch was correcting some of the wrongs from the war on drugs. The commonwealth was the first to have a statewide social equity program, but despite that mandate, the cannabis industry remains overwhelmingly white. “Just making...
Mayor Wu renews call for state to help city address needs around Mass. and Cass
"We need the state to help on this front." Mayor Michelle Wu is renewing her call for the state to assist the city as it works to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis around Mass. and Cass. Last year, the Boston mayor called on state leaders to create 1,000 new units...
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
JSTOR Daily
Elma Lewis: Boston’s Doyenne of Black Culture
Elma Lewis, who died in 2004 at the age of 82, wore many hats. She was a bridge leader activist, an artist, and an educator. But in the Boston area, she was known best as a “doyenne of Black culture” and Roxbury’s “matron of the arts.”
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
wgbh.org
Boston needs to address root causes of violence, says city's new community safety adviser
After the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood near his grandparents’ house in Mattapan, Bostonians have been grappling with how to deal with violence. Isaac Yablo, Boston’s new senior adviser on community safety, joined GBH’s Moring Edition co-host Paris Alston to discuss the state of violence in Boston right now and how he's working with the mayor to address it. This transcript has been lightly edited.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker, Polito wade back into local politics
A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
Boston Globe
11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.
Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
Boston history lands on ‘Jeopardy!’, but contestants are stumped
A bit of Massachusetts history found its way onto Monday night’s edition of “Jeopardy!” But none of the contestants, including the man who has now won three straight games, could come up with the correct response. Host Ken Jennings prompted the contestants with the clue: “Now honored...
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
bpdnews.com
BPD Honors Detective Larry Ellison with the #1 Detective Badge
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Detective Larry E. Ellison from the School Police Unit celebrated 35 years of service as a detective to the City of Boston and the Boston Police Department. To honor Detective Ellison as the BPD’s longest tenured active detective, he was presented with detective’s badge number 1. Detective Ellison began his career with the BPD as a police cadet in 1983. He became a sworn officer in 1985 and, three years later attained the rank of detective, a position he has occupied and served the residents of Boston since 1988.
LGBTQ asylum seekers in Worcester displaced after tree falls on building
Eleven LGBTQ asylum seekers were displaced Feb. 3 when a tree fell on the multi-unit building in Worcester that acts as their refuge, causing extensive damage to the building, according to LGBT Asylum Task Force Executive Director Alford Green. The asylum seekers are now either staying at a local hotel...
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
