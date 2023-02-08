ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World test championship final set for June 7-11 in London

 2 days ago
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, center, flexes his muscles as he interacts with team support staff during a training session ahead of their first cricket test match against India, in Nagpur, India, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

LONDON (AP) — The world test championship final will be held at The Oval in London from June 7-11, the International Cricket Council announced Wednesday.

The match being billed as the “Ultimate Test” will be the second edition of the final.

New Zealand was the first team to become world test champion after beating India in the final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, in 2021.

Four teams are still in realistic contention to reach the final, with Australia leading the world test championship standings and almost assured of advancing. India, Sri Lanka and South Africa come next in the standings.

Australia and India will start a four-test series on Thursday. Only a 4-0 loss would make it impossible for the Australians to reach the world test championship final.

