Saving the world’s largest animal can help reduce carbon emissions, study shows

By Vishwam Sankaran
 2 days ago

Scientists have decoded the potential of the world’s largest animals – whales – to sequester the global warming-inducing greenhouse gas carbon dioxide in the ocean.

Previous studies have found that the planet’s oceans are the greatest carbon sinks which absorb nearly a third of the atmosphere’s greenhouse gas emissions.

In a new study, scientists, including those from the University of Alaska Southeast in the US, analysed the role of whales in the global carbon cycle and how they can potentially contribute to the overall reduction of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

“Understanding the role of whales in the carbon cycle is a dynamic and emerging field that may benefit both marine conservation and climate-change strategies,” scientists wrote.

The entire body biomass of a whale, which weighs up to 150 tons and can live over 100 years, is largely composed of carbon.

Scientists say these ocean giants make up one of the largest living carbon pools in the open seas – a part of the marine system responsible for storing over a fifth of the planet’s total carbon.

“Their size and longevity allow whales to exert strong effects on the carbon cycle by storing carbon more effectively than small animals, ingesting extreme quantities of prey, and producing large volumes of waste products,” researchers say.

“Considering that baleen whales have some of the longest migrations on the planet, they potentially influence nutrient dynamics and carbon cycling over ocean-basin scales,” they wrote.

Consuming nearly 4 per cent of their massive body weight in krill and photosynthetic plankton every day, a blue whale can eat nearly 8,000 pounds of food in these organisms.

The excrement the whales produce after eating these creatures is rich in important nutrients that help krill and plankton flourish in turn, aiding in increased photosynthesis and carbon storage in the oceans from the atmosphere.

When these ocean behemoths die, their bodies fall to the seafloor and the carbon they contain is transferred back to the deep sea.

However, scientists warn that commercial hunting has decreased whale populations by over 80 per cent, causing unknown effects on the ocean’s carbon nutrient cycle.

“Whale recovery has the potential for long-term self-sustained enhancement of the ocean carbon sink. The full carbon dioxide reduction role of great whales will only be realized through robust conservation and management interventions that directly promote population increases,” researchers wrote.

“We suggest that the precautionary principle be applied to promote recovery of whale populations as a holistic ecosystem goal,” they added.

Related
Phys.org

What is carbon dioxide, anyway? How does it cause global warming?

Chemically, carbon dioxide is incredibly simple—it is just one carbon atom linked with two oxygen atoms. Together they create a colorless gas that makes up just a tiny fraction of the Earth's atmosphere, about 0.04%. That gas is critical to life on earth because plants use sunlight and carbon...
scitechdaily.com

Climate Change Could Cause an Ocean “Disaster”

Strong warming causes the deep overturning circulation to collapse. The University of California, Irvine Earth system scientists have found that the Atlantic and Southern oceans’ deep circulation patterns are slowing down due to climate-driven heating of seawater. If this continues, the ocean’s ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be greatly hindered, intensifying the effects of global warming.
Phys.org

Fighting climate change: Photoinduced reduction of carbon dioxide to formic acid with ruthenium complexes

Climate change is a global environmental concern. A major contribution to climate change comes from excessive burning of fossil fuels. They produce carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas responsible for global warming. In this light, governments globally are framing policies to curb such carbon emissions. However, merely curbing carbon emissions may not be enough. Managing the generated carbon dioxide is also necessary.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Nevada Current

It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels

As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
New York Post

Piece of sun breaks off, stuns scientists: ‘Very curious’

Scientists were left baffled after material broke off of the sun’s surface and created a tornado-like swirl around its northern pole. The remarkable phenomenon was caught by NASA on the James Webb Space Telescope and tweeted by Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather forecaster. “Talk about Polar Vortex!” she wrote last week. “Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun’s atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated!” Unusual activity typically occurs at the sun’s 55 degree...
COLORADO STATE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue Stark Warning to Humanity

From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, research shows. In 2021, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
techxplore.com

Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition

Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
techxplore.com

Process could sustainably transform biomass waste into fuels and chemicals

In the last 200 years, society has undergone major energy transitions associated with introducing new energy sources, such as coal, oil and natural gas. To address climate change, the world must experience another energy transition where fuels and chemicals are sourced from sustainable feedstocks. The only practical, sustainable feedstock is...
TEXAS STATE
Freethink

Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement

Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
Fortune

Environmental concerns are on the rise across the world–but Americans’ support for climate action has been stagnant for years. Here’s why

In 2006, "An Inconvenient Truth" raised awareness around climate issues in the U.S.–but the American public's support for climate action has been stagnating since. Back in 2006, Al Gore’s documentary An Inconvenient Truth became a cultural phenomenon. It also sparked a change in people’s minds and attitudes about the environment. The film “had a much greater impact on public opinion and public awareness of global climate change than any scientific paper or report,” climatologist Steven M. Quiring of Texas A&M wrote.
straightarrownews.com

Solar panels may not actually reduce our carbon footprint

Solar energy use in the United States is expected to soar over the next decade. Solar could make up 40% of America’s electricity by 2035, according to the Department of Energy. Clean energy initiatives are a key aspect of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, with billions of dollars in the bill dedicated to alternative energy.
The Independent

Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet

A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
techxplore.com

Net-zero-emissions flying is possible by 2050 with new technologies and habits, scientists say

With its high-carbon footprint, air travel challenges the goal set by many countries of stabilizing global mean temperature by the middle of the 21st century. The aviation sector could achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through a combination of technology and a change in habits, but it's not going to be easy, according to Earth system scientists at the University of California, Irvine.
The Independent

The Independent

