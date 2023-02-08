ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Bulley – latest: Police say 'possibility' dog walker left area on path not covered by CCTV

By Liam James,Shweta Sharma,Andy Gregory and Joe Middleton
 4 days ago

Police have said they think Nicola Bulley could have left the riverside on a path that was not covered by CCTV, as the specialist rescue team searching for her has indicated that it will pull out of the investigation within hours.

Peter Faulding described the case as “baffling” and told reporters that he was “absolutely 100 per cent” sure that Ms Bulley’s body was not in the stretch of river scoured by his team of divers and sonar equipment.

Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to a Microsoft Teams call on a bench by the riverbank, with her dog running loose nearby.

It comes after officers last night admitted it was still a “possibility“ she left the area by one path not covered by cameras which is crossed by the main road through the village.

Police were trying to trace dashcam footage from 700 drivers who passed along the road at the time she disappeared, around 9.20am.

