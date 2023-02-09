Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

George Santos – latest: GOP Rep Nick LaLota sides with Mitt Romney and brands Santos a ‘sociopath’

By Gustaf Kilander and John Bowden,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcnFt_0kgESML100

Scandal-plagued congressman George Santos is facing further criticism from members of his own party, with fellow New York Republican Nick LaLota branding him a “sociopath”.

On Wednesday, Mr LaLota weighed in on the spat between Mr Santos and Senator Mitt Romney after the two men had a heated exchange at Tuesday night’s State of the Union .

Mr Romney told Mr Santos “you don’t belong here” and criticised him for “trying to shake hands” with the president given “he’s under an ethics investigation”.

Mr Santos fired back saying the senator’s snub was “not very Mormon of him”.

Mr LaLota sided with Mr Romney and agreed Mr Santos “does not deserve to be in Congress.”

“He’s a sociopath, George Santos. He looks for that attention. Even the negative attention drives him. It’s become an embarrassment and a distraction to the Republicans in the House,” he told CNN.

At the SOTU, Mr Santos also sparked fury from the 9/11 community for taking a volunteer firefighter as his guest – after he was accused of lying about his mother dying in the attacks.

John Feal, 9/11 activist, told The Independent Mr Santos is “using the 9/11 community for his redemption tour”.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man threatens to crack Marjorie Taylor Greene's skull with a baseball bat
Washington, DC18 days ago
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Philadelphia, PA29 days ago
Donald Trump Predicts Kari Lake Will Be 'Victorious' in Rally Phone Call
Scottsdale, AZ22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy