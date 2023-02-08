How to add style and storage options to your IKEA laundry room project. If you’re an IKEA customer who assumes that a laundry room means limited design options, you may want to keep reading. Even smaller spaces — like the 120-sq. ft. laundry room designed for IKD customer Vern from Chicago, IL — can incorporate clever design solutions that add practical workflow and plenty of style. In Vern’s case, this meant a space featuring a stacked washer/dryer combo as well as an IKEA AXSTAD pullout cabinet used as a laundry hamper.

21 DAYS AGO