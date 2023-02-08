ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Columbus PD arrests armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after an armed robbery in Columbus. Police were called Feb. 9 to the Moose Lodge on Eighth Street about a robbery. Officers were told a man with a gun robbed them and then took off. Police said they saw 55-year-old...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

2 arrested for recent Indianapolis house fires

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators have made two arrests in a pair of arsons this week in Indianapolis. An adult male was arrested Wednesday for a fire that investigators say was intentionally set at a home at Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street Tuesday, Feb. 7. The fire was reported at 3:50...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police still searching for missing Hope woman, 3 years after disappearance

HOPE, Ind. — Police in Decatur County continue to search for a woman who has been missing for three years. Donna Mitchell was last seen Feb. 11, 2020 after leaving her home in Hope, Indiana. Investigators say she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville, Indiana and was supposed to be going to an address near CR 60 Southwest and CR 600 South in Decatur County.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTHR

10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Lawsuit against city, IMPD dismissed in death of Chris Beaty

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Indianapolis city leaders and IMPD for the death of Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty. Beaty, who was also known as "Mr. Indianapolis," was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

