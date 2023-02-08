Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jury finds Indianapolis man guilty in deadly 2021 shooting on city's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury found an Indianapolis man guilty of murder in a January 2021 shooting that happened on the city's north side. On Jan. 3, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of West Coil Street, near Michigan Road and West 66th Street.
Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
Columbus PD arrests armed robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after an armed robbery in Columbus. Police were called Feb. 9 to the Moose Lodge on Eighth Street about a robbery. Officers were told a man with a gun robbed them and then took off. Police said they saw 55-year-old...
Shots fired near Southport High School
An officer heard shots fired in woods near the high school, and suspects in the woods fired more shots. No officers fired shots.
Indiana police officer gets probation, suspended license after OWI plea
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a central Indiana police officer to probation after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while endangering a person in a November 2022 incident. Stinesville officer Douglas Rutoskey was arrested Nov. 20, 2022 after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle...
Man convicted of murder in 2020 fatal shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted in the June 2020 murder of another man on the far east side of Indianapolis. A jury found Jeremy Satisfield guilty of murdering Zyair Herron after a two-day trial. He was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Police investigating after shots were fired near Southport High School
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Police detained several people after shots were fired near Southport High School Thursday afternoon. In an email sent to parents, the school said they went on secure protocol, which meant no one could leave the building. The school stressed the incident did not happen on school...
Arrest made in November shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a November 2022 shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded. Tony Miller Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. The shooting happened Nov. 18 around 6:15 p.m. in the 9000...
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
2 arrested for recent Indianapolis house fires
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators have made two arrests in a pair of arsons this week in Indianapolis. An adult male was arrested Wednesday for a fire that investigators say was intentionally set at a home at Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street Tuesday, Feb. 7. The fire was reported at 3:50...
Police still searching for missing Hope woman, 3 years after disappearance
HOPE, Ind. — Police in Decatur County continue to search for a woman who has been missing for three years. Donna Mitchell was last seen Feb. 11, 2020 after leaving her home in Hope, Indiana. Investigators say she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville, Indiana and was supposed to be going to an address near CR 60 Southwest and CR 600 South in Decatur County.
Speedway Police: Suspect attacked man with hammer over accusation of infidelity
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police arrested a man suspected of beating another man in the head with a hammer on Sunday. Multiple people called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. to report a fight in Speedway near the 2400 block of North Lynhurst Drive, east of the intersection of North High School and Crawfordsville roads.
'This shouldn't have happened' | Attorneys for man shot by officers in grandma's driveway send tort notice to Indy leaders
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for 24-year-old Anthony Maclin, who was shot by officers while he was sitting in his grandma's driveway, sent a tort claim notice, which means they are considering suing, to Indianapolis leaders on Monday. The notice went to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and IMPD...
Man sentenced for killing boyfriend of the mother of his child in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was sentenced to nearly a century in prison for killing another man and injuring a woman in a shooting that happened while the woman's children were home. Jashawn Jones was sentenced to 95 years in prison for killing Stephen Banks in Lawrence in April...
Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping missing Muncie mother's child
Ashley Mullis disappeared in September of 2013 and her child was taken to Florida in August 2015. Police arrested a woman on Feb. 8, 2023 for kidnapping.
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
1-year-old in critical condition after alleged abuse by teenage mother in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say a one-year-old girl is at Riley Hospital for Children after she was allegedly abused several times by her 19-year-old mother, Fatima Segura-Gomez. Police allege she admitted to using her hands, a hanger, phone charger, TV cord and a cooking utensil to physically abuse the...
Lawsuit against city, IMPD dismissed in death of Chris Beaty
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Indianapolis city leaders and IMPD for the death of Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty. Beaty, who was also known as "Mr. Indianapolis," was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was...
Police bust meth lab in parked RV in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people were arrested Monday when officers busted a meth lab in an RV and then seized more meth from a home in Bartholomew County. The busts were the culmination of two long-term investigations by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). According to JNET, investigators and...
