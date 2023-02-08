HOPE, Ind. — Police in Decatur County continue to search for a woman who has been missing for three years. Donna Mitchell was last seen Feb. 11, 2020 after leaving her home in Hope, Indiana. Investigators say she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville, Indiana and was supposed to be going to an address near CR 60 Southwest and CR 600 South in Decatur County.

DECATUR COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO