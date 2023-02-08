Read full article on original website
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
Faces of hope among the heartbreak: The children saved from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria
Hope and heartbreak dominate the stories of the millions of children caught in the catastrophic earthquake which has killed more than 11,700 in Turkey and Syria.Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the hunt for survivors. But the scale of destruction from the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.With thousands of buildings toppled, it was not clear how many people might still be caught in the rubble. While overwhelmed emergency teams worked...
VIDEO: Why Was The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria So Devastating?
The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday has claimed at least 2,500 lives, and the death toll is growing. The quake toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. The quake
Turkey Earthquake: Gaziantep Castle—Dating Back to Roman Empire—Collapses
The castle was leveled after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,000 people.
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
NEW YORK (AP) — A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing thousands of people. The quake hit at depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) and was centered in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Live newborn pulled from Syria quake rubble as voice notes sent from wreckage and 20k feared dead with 3 Brits missing
A NEWBORN was rescued after her tragic mum died in childbirth under the rubble of a collapsed building in Syria in a rare miraculous moment amid the earthquake hell. Three Brits are among the 20,000 feared dead after the catastrophic quake rocked Turkey and Syria, as harrowing voice notes from the rubble begging for help have emerged.
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors
ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000. Countries around the world dispatched teams to […]
More Than 3,000 Dead as Second Massive 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Syria
More than 3,000 people were killed Monday in two massive earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey and its neighbor to the south, Syria, where at least 900 people died. The first quake, which measured 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck at around 4 am local time, crushing more than a thousand people in collapsing buildings while they slept.
Powerful 7.8 magnitude quake rocks Turkey and Syria
Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.
