SkySports
Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?
Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC
Duncan Ferguson: Boycotting Scotland was 'my biggest football regret'
Listen to Duncan Ferguson on the Tony Bellew is Angry podcast on BBC Sounds. Former Everton, Newcastle and Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson says refusing to play international football after a fall out with the Scottish FA (SFA) was the "biggest regret in my career". Ferguson, from Stirling, scored 124 goals...
BBC
SWPL: Rangers 4-0 Hibernian - Defending champions move four points behind leaders
Defending champions Rangers moved four points behind SWPL leaders Glasgow City with a 4-0 hammering of Hibernian. Hannah Davidson's header gave Malky Thomson's side the lead at the break, and they turned on the style in the second half at Broadwood. Kirsty Howat scored two goals by running in behind...
BBC
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run
Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay. Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp...
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales boss Rob Page expects midfielder to play on
Wales boss Robert Page expects Aaron Ramsey to continue his international career despite the retirements of teammates Gareth Bale and Joe Allen. Swansea midfielder Allen, 32, announced his international exit this week while Bale has retired from football. Page says he will be making changes to his squad for Wales'...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, VAR
Celtic and Rangers are braced for Super League 2.0, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus understood to have contacted more than 50 clubs in the hope of creating a new European tournament. (Telegraph via Daily Record) Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is enjoying the burgeoning rivalry between Ibrox manager Michael...
Yardbarker
Highly rated former Celtic midfielder sacked by EFL side, Kenny Miller also departs
Former Celtic midfielder Mark Fotheringham has been sacked by EFL Championship side Huddersfield Town after a dismal run of results. Fotheringham departs alongside his Assistant Manager Kenny Miller. A brief statement on the club’s website confirmed that the pair had left the club owing to just five wins in twenty...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland aims to make it 12-0 against Scotland as Wales boss
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Hearts chair Ann Budge targets equality for the women's team at Tynecastle
Ann Budge is targeting parity for the women's team at Tynecastle as one of her remaining objectives before she retires as Hearts' chair. The 74-year-old admits the club's female players were not a priority when she spent £2.5m to bring Hearts out of administration in 2014. "We are trying...
On This Day in 2000 – John Barnes sacked by Celtic after humiliating defeat
John Barnes was sacked as Celtic manager on this day in 2000.The club’s decision to part company with the former Liverpool and England winger came two days after a humiliating Scottish Cup loss to second-tier Inverness.Barnes had been in charge for just eight months and oversaw only 29 games.Pressure had been building since a run of five defeats in eight games in the autumn, including a 4-2 reverse at Rangers in Barnes’ first Old Firm derby.Form did not markedly improve and the cup shock – which prompted the memorable newspaper headline ‘Super Caley Go Ballistic Celtic Are Atrocious’ – proved...
Report: Gary Neville Compares Todd Boehly To Ed Woodward
Gary Neville has compared Todd Boehly's spending at Chelsea to that of Ed Woodwards spending at Manchester United.
BBC
Six Nations: Doddie Weir cyclists travel to Edinburgh
About 180 cyclists have left Cardiff, destined for Edinburgh, with the match ball for Saturday's Six Nations match. Wales take on Scotland for the Doddie Weir Cup - named after the home side's former second row, who died in November after battling motor neurone disease. Following his diagnosis in 2016,...
Yardbarker
Championship review: Burnley running away with title; Martin ballistic at Swansea; Drameh's Luton class
Burnley are running away with the title, Russell Martin explodes at his Swansea City presser and Cyrus Christie does right by Liam Rosenior at Hull. All this and more from the latest round of the Championship... TEAM OF THE ROUND. Burnley. I'm going to be completely transparent about this, but...
Newcastle make a major breakthrough on plans to improve St James' Park
EXCLUSIVE BY CRAIG HOPE: Sportsmail can reveal that the Strawberry Place site is now under the ownership of the club and long-term options will be explored to see if they can increase the capacity.
BBC
FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search
There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
BBC
Lafferty on Linfield, titles and serving a ban
New Linfield signing Kyle Lafferty says he hopes the frustrations he felt while serving a 10-match ban for a sectarian comment can help him perform for his new club. Lafferty tells BBC Sport that it was tough not being able to play for Kilmarnock during that time but that he now wants to "let his football do his talking".
BBC
Six Nations 2023: The Scotland-Wales game that almost 'killed' test rugby
When Finn Russell and Dan Biggar commence their inevitable kicking duel on Saturday, spectators would do well to remember how far the game has come. This weekend's Six Nations clash marks the 60th anniversary of a game that holds a firm place in rugby infamy. The Murrayfield slugfest in 1963...
