arlnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 13 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $305,000 while the most expensive was $4,250,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 59 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay spat between developer, homeowners continues
The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project. The association has been strongly opposed to the Caruthers Cos.’s plans for the development tucked behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station since they...
mocoshow.com
Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations
Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
tourcounsel.com
Dulles Town Center | Shopping mall in Sterling, Virginia
Dulles Town Center is a two-level enclosed shopping mall in Sterling in Loudoun County, Virginia. It is located five miles (8.0 km) north of Washington Dulles International Airport. It is part of the Dulles Town Center census-designated place for population statistical purposes. Dulles Town Center is anchored by the traditional chains Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Macy's. It features typical mall staples such as Books-A-Million, American Eagle, Aeropostale, PacSun, Hollister Co., and Ann Taylor.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Food Bank Opens Large Expansion, Market for ‘Dignified' Shopping Experience
Food for Others, a regional food bank serving Northern Virginia, announced Thursday the grand opening of its expanded facility in Fairfax, aiming to offer a dignified experience that feels like shopping in a grocery store. Food for Others has been a resource to Northern Virginians since 1995, distributing 3.7 million...
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
fox5dc.com
Manassas weighs redevelopment options for historic Olde Town Inn
MANASSAS, Va. - FOX 5 is learning more about the plans to replace the Olde Town Inn in historic Downtown Manassas. On February 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority (EDA), which is run by the city, voted to buy the Inn for $5.75 million. The block long building located at...
mocoshow.com
Progress at The Fairchild in Germantown
Exterior construction nears completion at the Fairchild Property on Century Blvd in Germantown in the area surrounded by what is mainly comprised of one-story pad-site restaurant uses (IHOP, Red Robin, Señor Tequilas), and surface parking lots. Our featured image, taken on Monday night, shows the progress made at the upcoming apartment building.
arlnow.com
Arlington nearly done migrating land development permits online
Nearly all land development permits that Arlington County issues are now online. Following the launch of the online Permit Arlington in 2019 with 18 digitized permits, county staff have since added others. The last batch of land development permits — Certificate of Occupancy applications — are set to launch the week of Feb. 27.
Falls Church News-Press
Local Bowl America Undergoes Management Change
The long-standing downtown entertainment venue Bowl America is enjoying new corporate ownership with plans for a modern spiff-up. The August 2021 sale from the Bowl America company to the well-capitalized Bowlero Corp. has brought investment capital that will provide fresh painting of ceilings and exterior, and more televisions, says general manager Willie Wilcox.
alxnow.com
Notes: Parker-Gray home in the clear after unauthorized additions removed
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 67 and low of 51. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 68 and low of 50. Sunrise at 7:07 am and sunset at 5:40 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It seems as though the...
tysonsreporter.com
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
arlnow.com
Local Farmers Market Workers Vote to Unionize
Today, workers at the Washington, DC-based nonprofit FRESHFARM voted to unionize with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400. The workers organizing committee released the following statement:. “We are excited to announce that FRESHFARM has unionized! With our union, we will have a greater voice in the workplace and...
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Leesburg's Most Expensive Listing Is Sprawling Mansion Going For $5.995M
The most expensive residential listing in Leesburg is going for $5.995 million — and that's after a May 2022 price drop, according to a Zillow listing.The more than 15,700-square-foot home was built in 2014, and is located in the enclave of Grenada, minutes from downtown Leesburg and a short d…
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
National Win for Local Girls — “Congratulations to the 10U Virginia Hurricanes for winning the organization’s FIFTH NFL Flag Football National Championship this weekend at the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!! Hurricanes teams have won NFL Flag National Championship titles four years in a row.” [Twitter]
WJLA
Prince William Co. leaders defer vote till March on data centers near neighborhoods
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a months-long tug of war between neighbors and developers, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors met late into the night Tuesday and deferred a vote that would pave the way for data centers to be built near homes. This is part...
NBC Washington
Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches
D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
