Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Belmont Bay spat between developer, homeowners continues

The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project. The association has been strongly opposed to the Caruthers Cos.’s plans for the development tucked behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station since they...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations

Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
tourcounsel.com

Dulles Town Center | Shopping mall in Sterling, Virginia

Dulles Town Center is a two-level enclosed shopping mall in Sterling in Loudoun County, Virginia. It is located five miles (8.0 km) north of Washington Dulles International Airport. It is part of the Dulles Town Center census-designated place for population statistical purposes. Dulles Town Center is anchored by the traditional chains Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Macy's. It features typical mall staples such as Books-A-Million, American Eagle, Aeropostale, PacSun, Hollister Co., and Ann Taylor.
STERLING, VA
mocoshow.com

Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg

A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Manassas weighs redevelopment options for historic Olde Town Inn

MANASSAS, Va. - FOX 5 is learning more about the plans to replace the Olde Town Inn in historic Downtown Manassas. On February 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority (EDA), which is run by the city, voted to buy the Inn for $5.75 million. The block long building located at...
MANASSAS, VA
mocoshow.com

Progress at The Fairchild in Germantown

Exterior construction nears completion at the Fairchild Property on Century Blvd in Germantown in the area surrounded by what is mainly comprised of one-story pad-site restaurant uses (IHOP, Red Robin, Señor Tequilas), and surface parking lots. Our featured image, taken on Monday night, shows the progress made at the upcoming apartment building.
GERMANTOWN, MD
arlnow.com

Arlington nearly done migrating land development permits online

Nearly all land development permits that Arlington County issues are now online. Following the launch of the online Permit Arlington in 2019 with 18 digitized permits, county staff have since added others. The last batch of land development permits — Certificate of Occupancy applications — are set to launch the week of Feb. 27.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Local Bowl America Undergoes Management Change

The long-standing downtown entertainment venue Bowl America is enjoying new corporate ownership with plans for a modern spiff-up. The August 2021 sale from the Bowl America company to the well-capitalized Bowlero Corp. has brought investment capital that will provide fresh painting of ceilings and exterior, and more televisions, says general manager Willie Wilcox.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
tourcounsel.com

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
LARGO, MD
arlnow.com

Local Farmers Market Workers Vote to Unionize

Today, workers at the Washington, DC-based nonprofit FRESHFARM voted to unionize with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400. The workers organizing committee released the following statement:. “We are excited to announce that FRESHFARM has unionized! With our union, we will have a greater voice in the workplace and...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

National Win for Local Girls — “Congratulations to the 10U Virginia Hurricanes for winning the organization’s FIFTH NFL Flag Football National Championship this weekend at the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!! Hurricanes teams have won NFL Flag National Championship titles four years in a row.” [Twitter]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Loyal Companion pet stores closing in DMV

(DC News Now) — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with stores in the DMV, announced that they will be closing all of their stores by the end of February. The chain has over a dozen stores in the DMV, with more stores in Baltimore and New England. They announced their closing on Monday, saying […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches

D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
WASHINGTON, DC

