There are a lot of fish in Lake Erie. This huge, freshwater Great Lake seems almost like an ocean when you sit or stand on its shores. People have been using this lake for recreation, sustenance, and water for thousands of years, and still are today. One way you can really indulge in the wonders of Lake Erie is by eating some of its bounty, and you can do exactly that at Cleveland-area restaurant, Jake’s on the Lake. Read on to learn more.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 DAYS AGO