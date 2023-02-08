Read full article on original website
When is MSI 2023? MSI 2023 dates and location explained
Riot Games officially announced the dates and location for this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational on Feb. 8. Similar to the previous three years, the event will be held in May, but for the first time ever the hosting city will be the capital city of England. The...
Riot reveals new release date for League of Legends’ upcoming Patch 13.3
Last month, Riot Games suffered a cyberattack that compromised the company’s development environment, leaving developers scrambling and various users looking for answers. The social engineering attack was successful in stealing a plethora of source code for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, along with the code for a legacy anti-cheat system. This breach caused the delay of several releases for both titles, but a month later, Riot’s release schedule is slowly returning back to normal.
Dota 2 voice actor seemingly leaks The International 2023’s date and location
Valve is pretty systematic when it comes to announcing events for its esports, which typically leads to fans waiting until the end of the Dota Pro Circuit to hear details about The International. Though, even without any official news about The International 2023 being shared by Valve, a new source has seemingly leaked the location and general date.
Riot introduces 5 new additions to League’s beloved Astronaut skin line
Five new additions are coming to one of League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines with a new batch of Astronaut skins set to be added to the game in an upcoming patch. Astronaut skins for Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed were revealed by Riot Games earlier today.
Epic Games launches highlight capture program Postparty, offers Fortnite rewards
Epic Games has become way more than the developer behind the popular battle royale Fortnite, going on to develop multiple apps in and outside of the classic game. The developer has just announced a new clip-sharing program for Fortnite and Rocket League called Postparty. This new mobile app will allow players on a variety of devices to share their hottest clips across the internet.
All skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 13.3
Gear up, League of Legends players. Patch 13.3 is almost here. This time around, the newest update will take a few champions under its scope. Five of them are getting directly nerfed, with almost a dozen receiving buffs across the board. And, more importantly, the much-anticipated Aurelion Sol rework will also be live in this patch. This set of changes is expected to once again shake up the meta, most notably (and hopefully in the eyes of many) support tanks.
Reigning Siege world champs TSM are reportedly exiting the scene
Just one year after TSM lifted the hammer trophy at the effective Rainbow Six: Siege world championship known as the Six Invitational, the organization is reportedly exiting both the North American League and the game altogether. TSM informed Siege developer and tournament organizer Ubisoft of the organization’s decision to exit...
Riot teases LoL’s upcoming fiery enchanter Milio
League of Legends’ first new champion in 2023 has just been teased on the game’s PBE servers. Milio is a male enchanter support from Ixtal, who is expected to be the first new champ in League this year. After the addition of Patch 13.3 to the live servers today, PBE servers got updated as well, and a Milio teaser was added to the bottom lane alcove.
2 LCS teams are still missing starting players and their Spring Split fortunes couldn’t be more opposite
When the 2023 LCS Spring Split kicked off on Thursday, Jan. 26, three of the 10 teams competing in North America’s premiere League of Legends esports competition were without their starting roster. In week two of the Spring Split, that number went down to two teams with the arrival of Golden Guardians’ starting mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who missed his team’s first two games due to visa issues and was temporarily replaced by GG Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi.
How to join the Fortnite School of the Llama
Epic Games has once again partnered with a popular gaming franchise to bring a classic character to Fortnite. As part of Geralt of Rivia’s introduction to the game, the developer has also implemented its own Witcher school in the School of the Llama. Players can sign up and prove they have what it takes to be a Witcher by completing challenges.
Legitimacy of IEM Brazil closed CS:GO qualifier at risk as major tech issues persist
The European closed qualifier for the $250,000 CS:GO tournament IEM Brazil remains plagued by persistent tech issues, affecting multiple teams like ENCE, Bad News Eagles, BIG, and Sprout yesterday, according to HLTV. BIG, ENCE, and Sprout all lost matches to lesser-ranked teams amid reports that the qualifier servers were lagging...
Full VALORANT NA Game Changers schedule for 2023
It’s been a few months since players have seen any VALORANT Game Changers action and even longer since the last North American teams faced off against each other. But now, fans finally have new information about the format, schedule, and verification process for the tournaments this year. Every year,...
Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch
A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
The new class perks coming to Apex Legends in season 16 are a major evolution for the game
The classes that currently exist in Apex Legends are being entirely reworked for season 16. With the season set to celebrate the game’s fourth anniversary with drastic updates that build the foundations for a fresh start in 2023, legend classes were one of the first things to come under the hammer.
Oxygen Esports set to bolster VALORANT coaching staff with European player
North American organization Oxygen Esports is in discussions to sign European VALORANT player Malkolm “bonkar” Rench, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Bonkar is prepared to retire as a professional player in order to move into the head coach position for Oxygen. Current head coach Preston “Juv3nile” Dornon is set to make way for the move.
LoL players are already dubbing Aurelion Sol rework a ‘complete failure’
The celestial dragon that is as old as time itself has, after four years of not tasting a single buff, gotten a makeover from Riot Games. Aurelion Sol’s rework went live yesterday, and League of Legends players have a lot to say about the changes. League players have already...
Riot targets high ping players in latest VALORANT update
One of the biggest sources of annoyance in VALORANT is the peeker’s advantage afforded to players with higher ping, but Riot Games is looking to do something about one instance of high ping player advantage in their latest update. In Patch 6.02, the max server rewind limit has been...
Symmetra’s Ultimate is creating chaos in Overwatch 2 after February nerfs change more than intended
Symmetra may have only gotten a minor change in the recent Overwatch 2 patch notes, but the update—which made changes to her Ultimate ability—has been causing nothing but chaos ever since. In particular, doors, payloads, and other environmental objects seem to be her turret’s kryptonite following the Feb....
VALORANT Patch 6.02: Full notes and updates
After a short delay due to issues with the Public Beta Environment, the latest VALORANT update in Patch 6.02 has officially arrived today. The latest patch focuses on reducing frustrations acquired by playing against players with high ping, moves the voice chat evaluation program into a limited beta, and makes several vital bug fixes to various agents and maps, most notably on Lotus.
Best Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards to pull
Following the global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, several Magic: The Gathering cards from the set are standing out from the rest. The global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has outvalued recent MTG Standard-legal sets. But the best cards to pull aren’t always about what they are worth on the secondary market. Playability also matters, whether in one specific Magic format or multiple formats. And the ONE set contains several cards that fit both of these criteria. Cards that see action and are potentially priced lower than their actual value are also solid pulls for tabletop players.
