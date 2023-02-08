Read full article on original website
BBC
Hertfordshire council tax rise to support police agreed
An average £15 a year increase to council tax to help fund a county's police force has been agreed. Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, said the rise would generate an extra £7m. The county's police and crime panel approved the increase after more than half of...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Harlow Council set to freeze council tax
The Conservatives who run Harlow Council are proposing a council tax freeze in April and for the next two years. This would deliver on an election promise they made in 2021 when they won a landslide victory against Labour. Last year the authority cut council tax by giving residents a...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
BBC
Plan for 200 homes involves demolishing houses
A proposal for 200 new Wiltshire homes that would involve the demolition of existing houses is facing objections. The plan is for farmland near Storridge Road, near Westbury, and would involve the pulling down of number 13 and 14 to give access to the new homes. Gladman Developments has tried...
BBC
Hertfordshire adult carers could get 10% pay rise - county council
Adult carers in Hertfordshire could be in line for a pay rise of 9.68%. Hertfordshire County Council's Conservative leadership hope the increase will help the authority recruit and retain staff. The council is yet to agree its final £1.04bn budget for 2023-24, but it has been recommended senior decision-makers approve...
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC
Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site
Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
BBC
Funding warning to Scottish councils over teacher numbers
Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has confirmed plans to prevent any reduction to teaching posts or the length of the school week. She said the government would withhold or recoup funding from councils that do not maintain the current number of teachers and pupil support staff. There will also be...
BBC
Council's two-year 150-bed hotel booking for homeless
A city council has booked 150 beds in hotels every night for the next two years in an effort to manage a rise in homelessness. Sheffield City Council has reserved the rooms at an agreed nightly rate - a move it says will save money, time and provide certainty for users.
BBC
Council planned to buy Wisbech children's home linked to ex-director
Council plans to buy a children's home linked to an ex-director's husband had no formal means of managing potential conflicts of interest. Cambridgeshire County Council had proposed to buy the home in Wisbech which ex-executive director Wendi Ogle-Welbourn's husband had managed. The council's chief executive said it was strengthening its...
BBC
Lack of NHS funding 'heartbreaking', says striking paramedic
An ambulance paramedic has said it is "heartbreaking" to see the delays affecting the NHS. Jacqueline Murphy, who has worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service for 23 years, is one of several thousand ambulance workers in England and Wales taking part in strikes. She said the NHS was "in a...
BBC
North East Lincolnshire: A180 cleared of almost 100 tonnes of rubbish
A "staggering" amount of rubbish and debris has been cleared from a major road in North East Lincolnshire. Council street cleaners took six days to remove litter, fly-tipped waste, leaves and sludge from the A180 near Great Coates and Stallingborough. The authority said a total of 97.82 tonnes had been...
BBC
NHS staff in and around Bristol face job cuts
NHS staff are facing job cuts due to high inflation and temporary funding coming to an end. As a result, bosses say many NHS workers in fixed term posts at the Integrated Care Board (ICB) will likely not have their contracts renewed. They say it is unclear how many roles...
BBC
Plans for Fort Regent scrapped by new government
Plans to regenerate Fort Regent have been scrapped by the government. It confirmed the plans made by the previous council of ministers were now "unfeasible in the current economic climate". A government survey found islanders did not believe the proposals would be carried out. Plans included a passenger lift and...
BBC
St Barnabas: Bristol school set to close despite opposition
A 150-year-old school is to shut due to falling pupil numbers, after the move was approved by Bristol City Council. St Barnabas Primary School in Montpelier has space for 210 pupils but currently only has 56. On Tuesday councillors agreed it should close at the end of the academic year,...
BBC
Household rates rise in two more Northern Ireland councils
Two more of Northern Ireland's 11 councils have agreed rates increases for the 2023-24 financial year. Mid Ulster District Council agreed to increase household rates by 7.3% while Newry, Mourne and Down District Council agreed a rise of 5.99%. Last week Belfast City Council agreed to increase household rates by...
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
'More resources' needed to tackle mould in private rents, council boss says
Leeds City Council's chief executive said the authority needed more money and powers to help tackle damp and mould in private rented homes. A report also said complaints from council tenants in Leeds about mould and damp had doubled at the end of last year. One tenant, who lives in...
