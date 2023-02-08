ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itsecuritywire.com

Tehama Raises the Standard for Cybersecurity in Hybrid and Remote Work

Tehama, an industry-leading cybersecurity platform for the delivery of secure hybrid and remote work for enterprises around the globe, is pushing the envelope on cybersecurity with the launch of several new features designed to improve the security posture of hybrid and remote work environments. “As more businesses move to the...
itsecuritywire.com

Baffle Makes Multi-Tenant Data Security for SaaS Providers Even Easier

Baffle, Inc. today announced that its release of Baffle Multi-Tenant Data Security makes SaaS applications and their underlying databases even easier to protect with record-level encryption. This ensures that any SaaS provider meets the most stringent privacy regulations and gives their customers complete protection and control of their data. As a result, the SaaS vendor gains a competitive advantage and the ability to monetize enhanced data security.
itsecuritywire.com

ActZero Announces Next-Generation MDR Platform Delivering Machine-Speed Cybersecurity Protection, 4x Faster Than Traditional Defense

ActZero®, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized enterprises, announced the release of its next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform. The ActZero MDR platform leverages its defense ingenuity and precision AI-detection to give customers an industry-leading ransomware block rate of 90 percent. Within this initial launch, security teams will gain unified real-time visibility across their environment with correlated threat insights, AI-driven tools to surface information faster for better decision making, and continuous protection against emerging ransomware threats.
itsecuritywire.com

Strategies to Strengthen Data Security

The modern cybersecurity landscape has evolved tremendously, and cybercriminals have started targeting data as one of their most lucrative revenue-generating models. Security data breaches have grown sophisticated and high profile, having a tremendous impact on business operations. According to a recent report by IBM titled “Cost of a data breach...
itsecuritywire.com

SentryBay Introduces Armored Client for AVD & W365 to Protect Endpoint Vulnerabilities

SentryBay, the UK-based cybersecurity software company has today announced that it has added to its family of Armored Client products with a solution specifically designed to address the client-side security gaps of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 – while harnessing the strengths of Intune. Users of endpoint...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Microsoft announces AI-upgrades to Bing search engine and Edge browser

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced improvements to the Bing search engine and Edge browser. The company revealed the new AI-powered Bing homepage, which allows users to search, get answers, chat, and create. Yusef Mehdi, Corporate VP and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft, previewed how it functions. Not only does the updated version give you more detailed answers, but the chat feature allows you to get very specific with your questions. One example Mehdi showcased was asking the engine to plan a 5-day trip to Mexico, and it delivered.
itsecuritywire.com

Industrial Defender Teams With Nozomi Networks To Strengthen Endpoint Security Capabilities In Industrial Environments

Global leaders in OT and industrial cybersecurity Nozomi Networks and Industrial Defender today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the security of critical infrastructure and manufacturing facilities. The companies’ joint solution combines asset visibility and threat detection capabilities from Nozomi Networks with change and configuration monitoring from Industrial Defender to provide the most complete and detailed view of OT assets and behavior in the industry.
itsecuritywire.com

Vulnerability Management Trends in 2023 that Enterprises Should Be Aware of

Organizations can benefit from insight into these trends as they navigate the paths of creating a vulnerability management program and select a partner to go on the journey with them. Chaos, silos, and reactionary confusion are three constant and highly visible characteristics that constrain the state of vulnerability management today....
itsecuritywire.com

Major Attempts to Improve Cybersecurity Workforce Across Organizations

The advanced cybersecurity techniques and tools are committed to building a comprehensive and safer workforce across organizations. Due to rising threats, organizations seek continuous improvements to develop a more resilient and highly-skilled cybersecurity workforce. Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly sophisticated, taking the help of advanced security tools and technologies. Consequently, security...
itsecuritywire.com

LAC Collaborates With Sygnia To Improve Their Cyber Emergency Center’s Incident Response Capabilities

Sygnia, an elite cyber services and technology company which provides high-end consulting and incident response support for organizations worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with LAC Co., Ltd, to enhance the incident response capabilities of LAC’s Cyber Emergency Center. The partnership will help LAC speed up their Cyber Emergency Center’s response services for security-related incidents by leveraging Sygnia’s world-class Velocity XDR technology, global incident response expertise, and ransomware negotiation capabilities.
The Associated Press

Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

