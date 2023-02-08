Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Tehama Raises the Standard for Cybersecurity in Hybrid and Remote Work
Tehama, an industry-leading cybersecurity platform for the delivery of secure hybrid and remote work for enterprises around the globe, is pushing the envelope on cybersecurity with the launch of several new features designed to improve the security posture of hybrid and remote work environments. “As more businesses move to the...
itsecuritywire.com
Baffle Makes Multi-Tenant Data Security for SaaS Providers Even Easier
Baffle, Inc. today announced that its release of Baffle Multi-Tenant Data Security makes SaaS applications and their underlying databases even easier to protect with record-level encryption. This ensures that any SaaS provider meets the most stringent privacy regulations and gives their customers complete protection and control of their data. As a result, the SaaS vendor gains a competitive advantage and the ability to monetize enhanced data security.
itsecuritywire.com
ActZero Announces Next-Generation MDR Platform Delivering Machine-Speed Cybersecurity Protection, 4x Faster Than Traditional Defense
ActZero®, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized enterprises, announced the release of its next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform. The ActZero MDR platform leverages its defense ingenuity and precision AI-detection to give customers an industry-leading ransomware block rate of 90 percent. Within this initial launch, security teams will gain unified real-time visibility across their environment with correlated threat insights, AI-driven tools to surface information faster for better decision making, and continuous protection against emerging ransomware threats.
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Strengthen Data Security
The modern cybersecurity landscape has evolved tremendously, and cybercriminals have started targeting data as one of their most lucrative revenue-generating models. Security data breaches have grown sophisticated and high profile, having a tremendous impact on business operations. According to a recent report by IBM titled “Cost of a data breach...
itsecuritywire.com
SentryBay Introduces Armored Client for AVD & W365 to Protect Endpoint Vulnerabilities
SentryBay, the UK-based cybersecurity software company has today announced that it has added to its family of Armored Client products with a solution specifically designed to address the client-side security gaps of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 – while harnessing the strengths of Intune. Users of endpoint...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
geekwire.com
Google teases ChatGPT rival and AI search tools, one day before previously secret Microsoft event
Artificial intelligence and internet search just got a lot more competitive. Google today announced the upcoming rollout of an “experimental” conversational AI service, dubbed Bard, after months of OpenAI stealing headlines and capturing buzz with its ChatGPT service. The company also plans to soon roll out new AI...
Microsoft upgrades Bing and Edge with ChatGPT tech to challenge Google at its own AI game
Microsoft announced new enhancements to Bing and the Edge browser using tech that powers ChatGPT.
Microsoft announces AI-upgrades to Bing search engine and Edge browser
On Tuesday, Microsoft announced improvements to the Bing search engine and Edge browser. The company revealed the new AI-powered Bing homepage, which allows users to search, get answers, chat, and create. Yusef Mehdi, Corporate VP and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft, previewed how it functions. Not only does the updated version give you more detailed answers, but the chat feature allows you to get very specific with your questions. One example Mehdi showcased was asking the engine to plan a 5-day trip to Mexico, and it delivered.
itsecuritywire.com
Industrial Defender Teams With Nozomi Networks To Strengthen Endpoint Security Capabilities In Industrial Environments
Global leaders in OT and industrial cybersecurity Nozomi Networks and Industrial Defender today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the security of critical infrastructure and manufacturing facilities. The companies’ joint solution combines asset visibility and threat detection capabilities from Nozomi Networks with change and configuration monitoring from Industrial Defender to provide the most complete and detailed view of OT assets and behavior in the industry.
Microsoft To Arm Search Engine, Browser With Tech 'More Powerful' Than ChatGPT In Heated AI Battle With Google
Microsoft Corporation MSFT says it is launching new versions of the Bing search engine and Edge internet browser enhanced with artificial intelligence. What Happened: The search engine and the browser are available for preview currently, according to a company statement issued Tuesday. “AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting...
itsecuritywire.com
Vulnerability Management Trends in 2023 that Enterprises Should Be Aware of
Organizations can benefit from insight into these trends as they navigate the paths of creating a vulnerability management program and select a partner to go on the journey with them. Chaos, silos, and reactionary confusion are three constant and highly visible characteristics that constrain the state of vulnerability management today....
itsecuritywire.com
Major Attempts to Improve Cybersecurity Workforce Across Organizations
The advanced cybersecurity techniques and tools are committed to building a comprehensive and safer workforce across organizations. Due to rising threats, organizations seek continuous improvements to develop a more resilient and highly-skilled cybersecurity workforce. Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly sophisticated, taking the help of advanced security tools and technologies. Consequently, security...
futurumresearch.com
Zoho Workplace Unveils Trident, a UC-focused Desktop App, Along With Updates to its Workplace Suite
Analyst Take: I viewed Zoho Workplace’s launch of Trident this week as indicative of the Zoho team’s commitment to continuous innovation. Even more impressive is that Zoho rolled out myriad updates to its Workplace suite without raising prices, which is a significant value prop in challenging economic times.
itsecuritywire.com
LAC Collaborates With Sygnia To Improve Their Cyber Emergency Center’s Incident Response Capabilities
Sygnia, an elite cyber services and technology company which provides high-end consulting and incident response support for organizations worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with LAC Co., Ltd, to enhance the incident response capabilities of LAC’s Cyber Emergency Center. The partnership will help LAC speed up their Cyber Emergency Center’s response services for security-related incidents by leveraging Sygnia’s world-class Velocity XDR technology, global incident response expertise, and ransomware negotiation capabilities.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0