Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Two In-County Drop-in Saunas Provide Bodily Restoration Without Long-Term Commitments
In general, winter 2022–2023 has felt locally more like Seattle than Southeast Pennsylvania: gray clouds providing a steady, damp chill most felt in joints and muscles. A good schvitz could be just the thing for residents needing a physical/emotional pick-me-up. But access through club memberships or in-home set-ups are...
State Small Business Credit Initiative Provides Funding to Entrepreneurs
The State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which was originally introduced in 2010 after the Great Recession of 2008–2009, has been reinstated. The program offers funding to small business owners and entrepreneurs and is administrated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. As part of the program, $10 billion...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
The Parry Mansion Museum, located in New Hope, is a popular historical spot for visitors to check out. Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel. In...
Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost State’s Innovation Economy
Jeff Marrazzo is the former CEO of Spark Therapeutics and member of Gov. Josh Shapiro's transition team's innovation subcommittee. Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences. Harold Brubaker story in The Philadelphia Inquirer explained.
Gov. Shapiro Includes Montco Favorite in Super Bowl Bet with Kansas City Counterpart
Gov. Shapiro has wagered some local food favorites, including a standout from Montgomery County, as part of a lighthearted Super Bowl bet. A friendly — but passionate — Super Bowl LVII bet has Gov. Josh Shapiro risking a Montgomery County delicacy. Pat Loeb and Jim Melwert of KYW Newsradio reported the local delights up for grabs.
Abington Woman Works to Seeks to Turn Old York Road into Pick-Up Spot
As a main gateway to the suburbs from Philadelphia, Old York Road in Abington Township is always busy with traffic and bustling with businesses, writes Max Bennett for the Abington Patch. But according to resident Adele Kubel, the road has a trash problem that she refers to as “blight.”
Lynnewood Estate Bought; Owners to Restore a ‘Living, Breathing Part of Cheltenham’
The 34-acre Lynnewood Estate in Elkins Park has been purchased. Better news is the intentions of its new owners, a foundation run by Edward Thome and Angie Van Scyoc. Carla Robinson carried their story in the Chestnut Hill Local.
Pennsylvanians Routinely Fail to Claim Millions in Lottery Prizes
Pennsylvania residents fail to claim an average of $17 million in Pennsylvania Lottery prize money each year, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last year’s tally was relatively low, with $8.2 million uncollected in prizes. In 2021, however, Pennsylvanians left $20.5 million on the table. From 2012–2021, the unclaimed annual average was $17.8 million.
N.Y. Times: Expecting the Unexpected in the Films of Willistown’s M. Night Shyamalan
Willistown filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is notorious for his iconic plot twists, writes Amy Nicholson for The New York Times. His latest flick, Knock at the Cabin, has audiences expecting the infamous curveball. When Shyamalan, who grew up in Penn Valley, started studying film, he realized he needed to find...
