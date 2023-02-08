ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Marrazzo is the former CEO of Spark Therapeutics and member of Gov. Josh Shapiro's transition team's innovation subcommittee. Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences. Harold Brubaker story in The Philadelphia Inquirer explained.
Pennsylvania residents fail to claim an average of $17 million in Pennsylvania Lottery prize money each year, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last year’s tally was relatively low, with $8.2 million uncollected in prizes. In 2021, however, Pennsylvanians left $20.5 million on the table. From 2012–2021, the unclaimed annual average was $17.8 million.
