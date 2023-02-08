ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themontclairgirl.com

All About Alpha Fit Club: Circuit-Style Fitness Studio in Verona, NJ

Alpha Fit Club is a premier group fitness studio with locations across New Jersey, and we recently checked out the Verona studio located at 560 Bloomfield Ave. While digital fitness has grown in popularity since the pandemic, there’s still something to be said for attending a workout class in person. Alpha Fit Club proves this, – providing members with a workout that’s both challenging and fun, combined with dynamic studio energy (think low lighting, bumping music, and a pack of people cheering each other on). Read on to get all of the details on the Alpha Fit Club workout, studio experience, and community.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started

WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Meet the Finalists of Montclair Girl‘s Puppy Bowl 2023 — CAST YOUR VOTE!

Following the impossible task of deliberating the cutest pups in Essex County, the top nine finalists for our 2nd Annual Montclair Girl Puppy Bowl 2023 have been chosen!. Voting will take place from Friday, February 10th to Sunday, February 12th at 11:59PM and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, February 15th. You can vote as many times as you want within that time frame.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Woonsocket Call

Celebrity Dentist Joins Montclair Dental Spa to Offer Frontier Porcelain Veneers

Catrise Austin best known for transforming celebrity smiles joins top cosmetic and spa dentistry practice in Montclair New Jersey to help patients look and feel more confident in 2023. Montclair, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Montclair Dental Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of world-renowned cosmetic...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Sizzling Sicilian Pizza to Try in the Montclair Area

There’s nothing like a good slice of pizza, especially in New Jersey. Sure, traditional pizza pies are great, but sometimes that thick crust with a fluffy center topped with all the mutz and sauce of your heart’s desire is just what is needed to warm the soul this winter. To celebrate National Pizza Day — which is today, February 9th — make sure to check out these fine establishments to order a Sicilian slice so nice it’ll leave you screaming “che bella!” We’ve come up with a list of where to get the best Sicilian slices in Essex County. Read on to plan your Sicilian slice adventure in the Montclair area.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves.  Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads:  “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy