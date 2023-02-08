Read full article on original website
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
themontclairgirl.com
All About Alpha Fit Club: Circuit-Style Fitness Studio in Verona, NJ
Alpha Fit Club is a premier group fitness studio with locations across New Jersey, and we recently checked out the Verona studio located at 560 Bloomfield Ave. While digital fitness has grown in popularity since the pandemic, there’s still something to be said for attending a workout class in person. Alpha Fit Club proves this, – providing members with a workout that’s both challenging and fun, combined with dynamic studio energy (think low lighting, bumping music, and a pack of people cheering each other on). Read on to get all of the details on the Alpha Fit Club workout, studio experience, and community.
Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started
WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
themontclairgirl.com
Meet the Finalists of Montclair Girl‘s Puppy Bowl 2023 — CAST YOUR VOTE!
Following the impossible task of deliberating the cutest pups in Essex County, the top nine finalists for our 2nd Annual Montclair Girl Puppy Bowl 2023 have been chosen!. Voting will take place from Friday, February 10th to Sunday, February 12th at 11:59PM and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, February 15th. You can vote as many times as you want within that time frame.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Car crashes into Taste of India restaurant in Teaneck
The crash happened on Thursday evening when the driver lost control and hit a parked car. They then drove onto the curb and into the restaurant.
Woonsocket Call
Celebrity Dentist Joins Montclair Dental Spa to Offer Frontier Porcelain Veneers
Catrise Austin best known for transforming celebrity smiles joins top cosmetic and spa dentistry practice in Montclair New Jersey to help patients look and feel more confident in 2023. Montclair, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Montclair Dental Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of world-renowned cosmetic...
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge.
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Jon Bon Jovi opens fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen in Jersey City, NJ
JERSEY CITY — Rocker and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi wants to spread some love this Valentine’s Day. The singer is set to open his fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant on Feb. 14. This one will be a pop-up location on the campus of New Jersey City University in Jersey City.
themontclairgirl.com
Sizzling Sicilian Pizza to Try in the Montclair Area
There’s nothing like a good slice of pizza, especially in New Jersey. Sure, traditional pizza pies are great, but sometimes that thick crust with a fluffy center topped with all the mutz and sauce of your heart’s desire is just what is needed to warm the soul this winter. To celebrate National Pizza Day — which is today, February 9th — make sure to check out these fine establishments to order a Sicilian slice so nice it’ll leave you screaming “che bella!” We’ve come up with a list of where to get the best Sicilian slices in Essex County. Read on to plan your Sicilian slice adventure in the Montclair area.
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads: “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
Fire rips through several businesses in Plainfield, NJ
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze that ripped through several businesses in New Jersey Tuesday.
Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
Prosecutor: Body of missing Jersey City teacher found in shallow grave
JERSEY CITY —The body of a woman was found in a shallow grave in Hudson County, a day after police were alerted to the disappearance of a female kindergarten teacher in the city. Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, was reported missing on Monday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
