Quiet quitting was the workplace trend of 2022, and quiet hiring has been coined recently as the trend of 2023. But another silent fad is on the horizon, and it’s called ‘quiet thriving’, writes Fiona Ward for GLAMOUR Magazine UK. This term means shifting your mental state so that you can mentally check-in for your job, instead of being exhausted and drained.
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Finding the perfect job for the future in a world where the job market is fast-changing, can be worrisome and daunting, but preparing does not hurt. Students and the workforce should adapt to align with future job demands and get job security. If you are pursuing an undergraduate degree, you should […]
While higher education is still seen as the primary path to professional success and economic stability, there are inequities in economic benefits among some categories of college graduates, particularly female and Black graduates, a report shows. For many of those marginalized students, the high cost of education may not have...
Most 9-year-old kids are sitting around waiting for lunchtime or recess, but this child prodigy just graduated from high school. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to NBC affiliate WGAL. “They didn’t bog me down. They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that,’” the 9-year-old said of the high school. The wunderkind took online classes from his home, and especially enjoyed his studies in science and computer programming. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” David shared. The star student started his high...
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
Financial assistance available Retool Workforce Program
Acadiana Workforce Solutions will partner with South Louisiana Community College to provide financial assistance for participants with barriers to employment.
In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan's rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers' applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several. Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal...
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
It seems that most high-paying positions available in the job market are in the STEM field and involve math skills. While that may be true, there are also plenty of jobs out there that require a minimal amount of math. Here are high-paying jobs for the less mathematical folks, according to Business Insider.
Healthgrades, the Denver-based national medical service analytics firm, has issued its 2023 rankings for best hospitals. The company’s statisticians examined the clinical performance of 4,500 U.S. hospitals across 31 common procedures and conditions. They included maladies such as:
Fred Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert for Feb. 17, 7–9 PM at the high school.
Turnover among government employees is very costly for taxpayers due to the costs associated with recruiting, selecting and training new employees. The cost of replacing an employee can range from approximately 16% to 200% of spending on annual salaries depending on the education and experience required for the job. Turnover also often undermines the quality of service that constituents receive from government, as the workload is spread across fewer workers.
Workforce challenges threaten to complicate service delivery for Program for All Inclusive-Care for the Elderly participants, according to the results of the second and final Altarum PACE Pandemic Response survey, released Monday. Ninety-two PACE directors responded to the most recent survey, representing approximately three-fourths of PACE sites nationwide. “Similar to...
Higher education workers are walking out over the coming days in a third wave of strikes over pay.The Unison union said some of the lowest paid in the university sector, including administrators, cleaners, library, security and catering staff, are among those taking industrial action.Universities including those in Edinburgh, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester will be affected.For most of the 17 institutions affected, it is the third wave of industrial action this academic year. Strikes have already taken place in September, October and November.The âdispute is over a 3% pay offer made last May which was rejected by university...
Consultations to determine whether police officers belong in London and area schools have cost $65,000 so far, and will likely end up costing more, CBC News has learned. The review of the school resource officer (SRO) program is being led by the London consulting firm Centre for Organizational Effectiveness, which was hired by the region's English-language public and Catholic school boards and the police services in London, St. Thomas, Woodstock and Strathroy.
Argument in favor of a higher education. There is much controversy these days about whether an education is worth it or not. Or whether you need one to get a good job or make good money.
The escalated demand is in addition to the current level of above-average job openings. There’s no secret that finding and retaining qualified workers continues to be a struggle for some employers. And the construction industry is facing a big challenge when it comes to filling jobs. According to a...
