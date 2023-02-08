Read full article on original website
France 24
Chinese travellers outraged after being identified with yellow badges at South Korean airport
Images showing Chinese tourists wearing yellow badges around their necks as they arrive in South Korea have elicited outrage online, among widespread accusations of discrimination related to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The yellow badges, however, are not a new protocol at Incheon Airport. As China experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases,...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
CNBC
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
US issues travel advisory for Cancun after disputes between Uber, taxi drivers
A travel advisory has been issued for one of Mexico's most popular vacation spots. Cancun is now on the U.S. State Department's radar after Uber officially became legal in the state.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
10 of the best group trips for solo travellers
From wild camping in the Sahara and the Lakes to culinary adventures and tours of Europe, these holidays are also a fun way to meet new people
Video: Uber Drivers and Passengers Attacked in Cancun by Rival Cab Drivers
The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory about the escalating taxi turf wars.
WA: Small passport detail saw prominent lawyer detained in Bali when trying to go on a holiday
A very small detail on a prominent Western Australian lawyer's passport led to him being detained in Bali immediately after he arrived on the tourist island.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
cntraveler.com
Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Round-Trip Plane Tickets
Has Hong Kong always been on your bucket list? Now might be the perfect time to make finally make plans to visit. The Hong Kong department of tourism is set to give away over half a million free plane tickets in a bid to draw more tourists. The announcements were made as the chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-Chiu, attended the launch ceremony of the Hello Hong Kong campaign at the convention and exhibition centre in Wan Chai.
travelyourway.net
A 7-day Ninh Binh Vietnam roadtrip itinerary in 2023
Ninh Binh is a beautiful and serene province located in northern Vietnam, known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and a wealth of outdoor activities. It is an ideal destination for travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience and an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city life. A road trip through Ninh Binh can be an unforgettable adventure, offering the opportunity to explore its lush green hills, tranquil rice paddies, and imposing karst formations. In this article, we’ll take a look at a 7-day itinerary to help you plan your road trip through Ninh Binh, Vietnam.
KTVZ
North Korea showcases nuclear attack capability in largest ever ICBM parade
North Korea showcased almost a dozen advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles at a nighttime military parade on Wednesday, in the biggest display yet of what its state-run media described as Pyongyang’s “nuclear attack capability.”. The missiles were paraded through Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square as leader Kim Jong Un,...
KTVZ
Emotions run high in Turkey amid questions over state response to deadly quake
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted to his government’s “shortcomings” amid growing anger over the state’s response to the massive earthquake earlier this week, which is now known to have killed more than 21,000 people. Days after the quake hit Turkey’s Gaziantep province near the...
ship-technology.com
Luxury cruises in a cost of living crisis: in conversation with Panache Cruises
James Cole, founder and managing director of Panache Cruises, talks about how recent global events are impacting luxury cruises. As the cruise industry recovers after Covid-19, it has sailed from one crisis into another as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, cost-of-living increases, and high energy prices hit consumers where it hurts – their disposable income and travel budget.
