The Independent

Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now

If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
Anita Durairaj

Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
CNBC

The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
cntraveler.com

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Round-Trip Plane Tickets

Has Hong Kong always been on your bucket list? Now might be the perfect time to make finally make plans to visit. The Hong Kong department of tourism is set to give away over half a million free plane tickets in a bid to draw more tourists. The announcements were made as the chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-Chiu, attended the launch ceremony of the Hello Hong Kong campaign at the convention and exhibition centre in Wan Chai.
travelyourway.net

A 7-day Ninh Binh Vietnam roadtrip itinerary in 2023

Ninh Binh is a beautiful and serene province located in northern Vietnam, known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and a wealth of outdoor activities. It is an ideal destination for travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience and an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city life. A road trip through Ninh Binh can be an unforgettable adventure, offering the opportunity to explore its lush green hills, tranquil rice paddies, and imposing karst formations. In this article, we’ll take a look at a 7-day itinerary to help you plan your road trip through Ninh Binh, Vietnam.
KTVZ

North Korea showcases nuclear attack capability in largest ever ICBM parade

North Korea showcased almost a dozen advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles at a nighttime military parade on Wednesday, in the biggest display yet of what its state-run media described as Pyongyang’s “nuclear attack capability.”. The missiles were paraded through Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square as leader Kim Jong Un,...
KTVZ

Emotions run high in Turkey amid questions over state response to deadly quake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted to his government’s “shortcomings” amid growing anger over the state’s response to the massive earthquake earlier this week, which is now known to have killed more than 21,000 people. Days after the quake hit Turkey’s Gaziantep province near the...
ship-technology.com

Luxury cruises in a cost of living crisis: in conversation with Panache Cruises

James Cole, founder and managing director of Panache Cruises, talks about how recent global events are impacting luxury cruises. As the cruise industry recovers after Covid-19, it has sailed from one crisis into another as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, cost-of-living increases, and high energy prices hit consumers where it hurts – their disposable income and travel budget.

