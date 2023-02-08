Read full article on original website
Related
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Hackers are mass infecting servers worldwide by exploiting a patched hole
An explosion of cyberattacks is infecting servers around the world with crippling ransomware by exploiting a vulnerability that was patched two years ago, it was widely reported on Monday. The hacks exploit a flaw in ESXi, a hypervisor VMware sells to cloud hosts and other large-scale enterprises to consolidate their...
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Strengthen Data Security
The modern cybersecurity landscape has evolved tremendously, and cybercriminals have started targeting data as one of their most lucrative revenue-generating models. Security data breaches have grown sophisticated and high profile, having a tremendous impact on business operations. According to a recent report by IBM titled “Cost of a data breach...
itsecuritywire.com
Baffle Makes Multi-Tenant Data Security for SaaS Providers Even Easier
Baffle, Inc. today announced that its release of Baffle Multi-Tenant Data Security makes SaaS applications and their underlying databases even easier to protect with record-level encryption. This ensures that any SaaS provider meets the most stringent privacy regulations and gives their customers complete protection and control of their data. As a result, the SaaS vendor gains a competitive advantage and the ability to monetize enhanced data security.
itsecuritywire.com
Vulnerability Management Trends in 2023 that Enterprises Should Be Aware of
Organizations can benefit from insight into these trends as they navigate the paths of creating a vulnerability management program and select a partner to go on the journey with them. Chaos, silos, and reactionary confusion are three constant and highly visible characteristics that constrain the state of vulnerability management today....
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
itsecuritywire.com
GM Sectec & A2Secure Team Up To Improve Digital Security For Companies In Europe
GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity, and A2Secure, an expert in digital security and managed cybersecurity, have announced a strategic alliance to jointly bring their solutions of cybersecurity and governance, in favor of preventing and managing the risks associated with the information security of organizations throughout the European continent.
itsecuritywire.com
ActZero Announces Next-Generation MDR Platform Delivering Machine-Speed Cybersecurity Protection, 4x Faster Than Traditional Defense
ActZero®, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized enterprises, announced the release of its next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform. The ActZero MDR platform leverages its defense ingenuity and precision AI-detection to give customers an industry-leading ransomware block rate of 90 percent. Within this initial launch, security teams will gain unified real-time visibility across their environment with correlated threat insights, AI-driven tools to surface information faster for better decision making, and continuous protection against emerging ransomware threats.
How To Secure Your Computer From Hackers
Securing your computer from hackers is an essential task for anyone who uses the internet. Hackers can steal personal information, access your financial accounts, and even hold your files for ransom. However, there are several steps you can take to protect your computer from these cyber criminals.
itsecuritywire.com
How Businesses Can Augment Cyber Pliancy in the Epoch of Hybrid Culture
Cyber Resiliency is crucial in facilitating hybrid work culture. Organizations need to ensure there is no increased risk of security breaches and downtime. According to a recent report by Acronis, “Acronis Cyber Protection Operation Center Report” in 2023, an average data breach cost is anticipated to reach $5 million. Therefore, effective methods should be enforced to augment cyber-resiliency during hybrid work culture.
itsecuritywire.com
Cloud Security Threats & Proven Strategies to Mitigate Them: 2023 Edition
During the pandemic, enterprises embraced a radical shift of moving their businesses to public and private cloud environments. But many of them are still struggling with cloud security threats. What the rising threats are and how to mitigate them are necessary parameters to focus on. Today, most enterprise application deployments,...
TechCrunch
Why more startups are getting compliant
“What I’ve seen is more and more companies are launching with table stakes enterprise features [ … ] whereas those used to be added in at closer to $5 million-$10 million in annual recurring revenue,” tweeted David Peterson, a partner at Angular Ventures. The Exchange explores startups,...
itsecuritywire.com
SentryBay Introduces Armored Client for AVD & W365 to Protect Endpoint Vulnerabilities
SentryBay, the UK-based cybersecurity software company has today announced that it has added to its family of Armored Client products with a solution specifically designed to address the client-side security gaps of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 – while harnessing the strengths of Intune. Users of endpoint...
itsecuritywire.com
Industrial Defender Teams With Nozomi Networks To Strengthen Endpoint Security Capabilities In Industrial Environments
Global leaders in OT and industrial cybersecurity Nozomi Networks and Industrial Defender today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the security of critical infrastructure and manufacturing facilities. The companies’ joint solution combines asset visibility and threat detection capabilities from Nozomi Networks with change and configuration monitoring from Industrial Defender to provide the most complete and detailed view of OT assets and behavior in the industry.
itsecuritywire.com
LAC Collaborates With Sygnia To Improve Their Cyber Emergency Center’s Incident Response Capabilities
Sygnia, an elite cyber services and technology company which provides high-end consulting and incident response support for organizations worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with LAC Co., Ltd, to enhance the incident response capabilities of LAC’s Cyber Emergency Center. The partnership will help LAC speed up their Cyber Emergency Center’s response services for security-related incidents by leveraging Sygnia’s world-class Velocity XDR technology, global incident response expertise, and ransomware negotiation capabilities.
itsecuritywire.com
Secure I.T. Environments Announces Completion of Data Centre Works for Top 10 Retailer
Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a data centre floor plan redesign and build project, creating a new technology lab, and two UPS upgrades, for a Top 10 UK retailer.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
Top Security Certifications Required for Data Protection
How secure is your data? If your organization does not have the right security certifications in place, it’s not a matter of if a data breach will occur – but when. A lack of regulatory compliance, network and technical vulnerabilities, unencrypted information, unsecured mobile devices, and weak credentials all play a part in putting a healthcare organization at risk for a data breach.
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services introduces UltraPlatform to safeguard enterprises’ digital assets
Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-based security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, is launching UltraPlatformTM, a solution that leverages three Neustar Security Services’ offerings critical to protecting organisations’ online assets and infrastructure: an authoritative domain name system (DNS) service, protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and a web application firewall (WAF).
Comments / 0