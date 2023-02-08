ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itsecuritywire.com

Strategies to Strengthen Data Security

The modern cybersecurity landscape has evolved tremendously, and cybercriminals have started targeting data as one of their most lucrative revenue-generating models. Security data breaches have grown sophisticated and high profile, having a tremendous impact on business operations. According to a recent report by IBM titled “Cost of a data breach...
itsecuritywire.com

Major Attempts to Improve Cybersecurity Workforce Across Organizations

The advanced cybersecurity techniques and tools are committed to building a comprehensive and safer workforce across organizations. Due to rising threats, organizations seek continuous improvements to develop a more resilient and highly-skilled cybersecurity workforce. Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly sophisticated, taking the help of advanced security tools and technologies. Consequently, security...
itsecuritywire.com

Tehama Raises the Standard for Cybersecurity in Hybrid and Remote Work

Tehama, an industry-leading cybersecurity platform for the delivery of secure hybrid and remote work for enterprises around the globe, is pushing the envelope on cybersecurity with the launch of several new features designed to improve the security posture of hybrid and remote work environments. “As more businesses move to the...
itsecuritywire.com

GM Sectec & A2Secure Team Up To Improve Digital Security For Companies In Europe

GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity, and A2Secure, an expert in digital security and managed cybersecurity, have announced a strategic alliance to jointly bring their solutions of cybersecurity and governance, in favor of preventing and managing the risks associated with the information security of organizations throughout the European continent.
itsecuritywire.com

ActZero Announces Next-Generation MDR Platform Delivering Machine-Speed Cybersecurity Protection, 4x Faster Than Traditional Defense

ActZero®, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized enterprises, announced the release of its next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform. The ActZero MDR platform leverages its defense ingenuity and precision AI-detection to give customers an industry-leading ransomware block rate of 90 percent. Within this initial launch, security teams will gain unified real-time visibility across their environment with correlated threat insights, AI-driven tools to surface information faster for better decision making, and continuous protection against emerging ransomware threats.
aiexpress.io

The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’

The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
itsecuritywire.com

Vulnerability Management Trends in 2023 that Enterprises Should Be Aware of

Organizations can benefit from insight into these trends as they navigate the paths of creating a vulnerability management program and select a partner to go on the journey with them. Chaos, silos, and reactionary confusion are three constant and highly visible characteristics that constrain the state of vulnerability management today....
Benzinga

Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
FLORIDA STATE
itsecuritywire.com

Industrial Defender Teams With Nozomi Networks To Strengthen Endpoint Security Capabilities In Industrial Environments

Global leaders in OT and industrial cybersecurity Nozomi Networks and Industrial Defender today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the security of critical infrastructure and manufacturing facilities. The companies’ joint solution combines asset visibility and threat detection capabilities from Nozomi Networks with change and configuration monitoring from Industrial Defender to provide the most complete and detailed view of OT assets and behavior in the industry.
itsecuritywire.com

Vulnerabilities in Siemens’ License Manager Make ICS Hacking Possible

According to industrial cybersecurity company Otorio, the Siemens Automation License Manager has two critical flaws that could be combined to compromise industrial control systems (ICS). The first batch of Siemens’ Patch Tuesday updates for 2023 were made available on January 10 and addressed a total of 20 vulnerabilities affecting the...
itsecuritywire.com

SentryBay Introduces Armored Client for AVD & W365 to Protect Endpoint Vulnerabilities

SentryBay, the UK-based cybersecurity software company has today announced that it has added to its family of Armored Client products with a solution specifically designed to address the client-side security gaps of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 – while harnessing the strengths of Intune. Users of endpoint...
HIT Consultant

Top Security Certifications Required for Data Protection

How secure is your data? If your organization does not have the right security certifications in place, it’s not a matter of if a data breach will occur – but when. A lack of regulatory compliance, network and technical vulnerabilities, unencrypted information, unsecured mobile devices, and weak credentials all play a part in putting a healthcare organization at risk for a data breach.
msn.com

Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Will Challenge Google Search

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine that incorporates the technology behind ChatGPT, an AI system for conversational and creative responses that marks the first big chance in years to get ahead of search king Google. Bing now is an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web,"...
WASHINGTON STATE
mhwmag.com

JLT Mobile Computers unlocks greater operational efficiencies for warehouse forklift fleets with innovative software dashboard

JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, has launched JLT Insights, a new data-driven software dashboard for industries with warehouses. The customizable software solution enables warehouse and IT managers to monitor their vehicle-mount terminals (VMT) and gain greater operational insights. Based on various data points...
itsecuritywire.com

Secure I.T. Environments Announces Completion of Data Centre Works for Top 10 Retailer

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a data centre floor plan redesign and build project, creating a new technology lab, and two UPS upgrades, for a Top 10 UK retailer.
PYMNTS

Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks

Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
itsecuritywire.com

New DNS detection and response service safeguards user internet traffic and enforces enterprise acceptable use policies

Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-based security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, is introducing UltraDDR (DNS Detection and Response), a recursive DNS-based protection service aimed at combatting network breaches, ransomware and phishing and supply chain compromise attacks, while enforcing enterprise acceptable use policies for its users.

