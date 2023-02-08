Read full article on original website
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Strengthen Data Security
The modern cybersecurity landscape has evolved tremendously, and cybercriminals have started targeting data as one of their most lucrative revenue-generating models. Security data breaches have grown sophisticated and high profile, having a tremendous impact on business operations. According to a recent report by IBM titled “Cost of a data breach...
itsecuritywire.com
Major Attempts to Improve Cybersecurity Workforce Across Organizations
The advanced cybersecurity techniques and tools are committed to building a comprehensive and safer workforce across organizations. Due to rising threats, organizations seek continuous improvements to develop a more resilient and highly-skilled cybersecurity workforce. Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly sophisticated, taking the help of advanced security tools and technologies. Consequently, security...
itsecuritywire.com
Tehama Raises the Standard for Cybersecurity in Hybrid and Remote Work
Tehama, an industry-leading cybersecurity platform for the delivery of secure hybrid and remote work for enterprises around the globe, is pushing the envelope on cybersecurity with the launch of several new features designed to improve the security posture of hybrid and remote work environments. “As more businesses move to the...
itsecuritywire.com
GM Sectec & A2Secure Team Up To Improve Digital Security For Companies In Europe
GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity, and A2Secure, an expert in digital security and managed cybersecurity, have announced a strategic alliance to jointly bring their solutions of cybersecurity and governance, in favor of preventing and managing the risks associated with the information security of organizations throughout the European continent.
itsecuritywire.com
ActZero Announces Next-Generation MDR Platform Delivering Machine-Speed Cybersecurity Protection, 4x Faster Than Traditional Defense
ActZero®, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized enterprises, announced the release of its next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform. The ActZero MDR platform leverages its defense ingenuity and precision AI-detection to give customers an industry-leading ransomware block rate of 90 percent. Within this initial launch, security teams will gain unified real-time visibility across their environment with correlated threat insights, AI-driven tools to surface information faster for better decision making, and continuous protection against emerging ransomware threats.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
aiexpress.io
The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’
The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Vulnerability Management Trends in 2023 that Enterprises Should Be Aware of
Organizations can benefit from insight into these trends as they navigate the paths of creating a vulnerability management program and select a partner to go on the journey with them. Chaos, silos, and reactionary confusion are three constant and highly visible characteristics that constrain the state of vulnerability management today....
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
itsecuritywire.com
Industrial Defender Teams With Nozomi Networks To Strengthen Endpoint Security Capabilities In Industrial Environments
Global leaders in OT and industrial cybersecurity Nozomi Networks and Industrial Defender today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the security of critical infrastructure and manufacturing facilities. The companies’ joint solution combines asset visibility and threat detection capabilities from Nozomi Networks with change and configuration monitoring from Industrial Defender to provide the most complete and detailed view of OT assets and behavior in the industry.
itsecuritywire.com
Vulnerabilities in Siemens’ License Manager Make ICS Hacking Possible
According to industrial cybersecurity company Otorio, the Siemens Automation License Manager has two critical flaws that could be combined to compromise industrial control systems (ICS). The first batch of Siemens’ Patch Tuesday updates for 2023 were made available on January 10 and addressed a total of 20 vulnerabilities affecting the...
itsecuritywire.com
SentryBay Introduces Armored Client for AVD & W365 to Protect Endpoint Vulnerabilities
SentryBay, the UK-based cybersecurity software company has today announced that it has added to its family of Armored Client products with a solution specifically designed to address the client-side security gaps of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 – while harnessing the strengths of Intune. Users of endpoint...
Top Security Certifications Required for Data Protection
How secure is your data? If your organization does not have the right security certifications in place, it’s not a matter of if a data breach will occur – but when. A lack of regulatory compliance, network and technical vulnerabilities, unencrypted information, unsecured mobile devices, and weak credentials all play a part in putting a healthcare organization at risk for a data breach.
msn.com
Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Will Challenge Google Search
Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine that incorporates the technology behind ChatGPT, an AI system for conversational and creative responses that marks the first big chance in years to get ahead of search king Google. Bing now is an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web,"...
mhwmag.com
JLT Mobile Computers unlocks greater operational efficiencies for warehouse forklift fleets with innovative software dashboard
JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, has launched JLT Insights, a new data-driven software dashboard for industries with warehouses. The customizable software solution enables warehouse and IT managers to monitor their vehicle-mount terminals (VMT) and gain greater operational insights. Based on various data points...
itsecuritywire.com
Secure I.T. Environments Announces Completion of Data Centre Works for Top 10 Retailer
Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a data centre floor plan redesign and build project, creating a new technology lab, and two UPS upgrades, for a Top 10 UK retailer.
TechCrunch
Arrcus snaps up $50M for a software-based alternative to costly network router equipment
One of those new customers is coming in the form of the lead investor in this round. The Series D is being led by Prosperity7, the investment arm of petrochemical giant Aramco (aka the Saudi Arabian Oil Company), which is coming on as a strategic investor. Previous backers Clear Ventures,...
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
itsecuritywire.com
New DNS detection and response service safeguards user internet traffic and enforces enterprise acceptable use policies
Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-based security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, is introducing UltraDDR (DNS Detection and Response), a recursive DNS-based protection service aimed at combatting network breaches, ransomware and phishing and supply chain compromise attacks, while enforcing enterprise acceptable use policies for its users.
