k105.com
Caneyville man being served indictment warrants for drug trafficking found with ‘large rock of methamphetamine’
A Caneyville man being served with indictment warrants for drug trafficking was found with a “large rock of methamphetamine,” cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Sunday evening at approximately 9:00, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter and Justin Cockerel arrived at a residence on Layman Road after receiving information that a wanted man, 47-year-old Matthew S. Willis, was at the home.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested on strangulation, assault charges
A Jamestown man was arrested earlier this week on charges of strangulation and assault. According to jail records, 26-year-old Dakota Crabtree was arrested by Jamestown Police Tuesday evening and charged with strangulation second degree and assault fourth degree – domestic violence. Crabtree was arrested by Officer Heath Tarter with...
wcluradio.com
Deputy jailer charged after alleged theft from inmate
GLASGOW — A deputy jailer at Barren County Detention Center has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from an inmate. Dustin T. Young, 25, of Edmonton, was arrested Wednesday around 11:23 a.m. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more but under $10,000).
lakercountry.com
Indiana man arrested in Jamestown
An Indiana man was arrested in Jamestown Wednesday morning. According to jail records, 47-year-old Robbie Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police and charged with receiving stolen property including a vehicle. Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police Chief Jeff Kerns and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested by KSP
Kentucky State Police arrested a Russell Springs woman on several traffic-related charges Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. Kala Carey, 20, was charged by Trooper Lucas Justice with driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense, failure to maintain required insurance 1st offense, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to wear seat belts.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on wanton endangerment, fleeing, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested by Russell Springs Police Tuesday on wanton endangerment and multiple traffic-related charges, according to Russell Springs Police. At approximately 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, a call went out regarding a female that was being followed by an unknown person. Police said the female had made several turns, trying to get away from the vehicle, but the vehicle remained behind her. Russell Springs Police Officer Brenton Llane, observed the two vehicles traveling on US 127 and attempted to make a traffic stop. After, a brief pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop at the Four Seasons Car Wash.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on multiple charges Friday night
A Russell Springs man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night by Russell Springs Police. According to police records, 29-year-old Joe D. Johnson was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest, reckless driving, no registration, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
lakercountry.com
Hammond named Task Force Officer of the Year
Russell County’s Scott Hammond was named the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Kentucky Task Force Officer of the Year. Hammond was chosen as the recipient of the award from about 95 officers in the state of Kentucky. Hammond is a detective with the Kentucky State Police and Columbia...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
Wave 3
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested an Elizabethtown woman who is accused of hitting a 2-year-old girl multiple times at a grocery store. Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that occurred on Monday night. According to an arrest...
Wave 3
Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
k105.com
Man arrested for trying pass fake bill at Leitchfield convenience store
A man has been arrested after trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a Leitchfield convenience store. Saturday morning at approximately 1:45, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs, Taylor Wright and Hunter Miller responded to FiveStar Food Mart at 308 South Main Street after a subject, 28-year-old Aaron A. Cummings, of Indiana, attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the store.
wcluradio.com
Neighbor charged in alleged shooting death of man over dog
LEITCHFIELD — A Grayson County man was allegedly shot to death last week after an argument with his neighbor about a dog. Kentucky State Police said Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was killed during the altercation. Michael Baker, 42, is charged with the killing near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in the Short Creek community. It happened sometime before 10:39 a.m.
lakercountry.com
Two arrests made locally Thursday
Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
lakercountry.com
Commodity distribution is today at fairgrounds
The monthly commodity distribution happens today, but in a new location. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs, beginning at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away.
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want
Lincoln County residents are saying too many car accidents are occurring, because there are too many dear. Here's how they see fit to curb deer overpopulation.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be given out at fairgrounds Thursday
On Thursday, Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be distributing commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs. Distribution begins at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away. Attendees are asked to enter at the fairgrounds...
wdrb.com
Bardstown High School staffer under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave. The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4. The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of...
lakercountry.com
Adair woman arrested for stealing, using credit card
Police say an Adair County woman was arrested last week for the fraudulent use of a victim’s credit card, among other charges, after a multi-day investigation led police to neighboring Russell, Taylor, and Green counties along with Adair County. Last week, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation...
WKYT 27
Lexington man dead after being hit by car
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is dead after he was hit by a car. State troopers say Jordan Wilkinson was walking on U.S. 127 in Lincoln County when he was hit by a car around 8 p.m. Monday. Crews rushed him to the hospital, where the Boyle...
