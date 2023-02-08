Read full article on original website
Norristown Times Herald
Winder’s move to commissioners leaves vacancy on East Norriton Township board
EAST NORRITON – When Jamila Winder was appointed to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners last week, another vacancy was created in East Norriton Township. Winder previously served as chairwoman of the township’s Board of Supervisors. Officials are looking to fill her spot on the five-member governing board.
Norristown Times Herald
Hughes sworn in as newest Norristown councilwoman representing municipality’s fourth district
NORRISTOWN – Lauren Hughes was met with a warm reception from dozens of attendees at Tuesday night’s Norristown Municipal Council meeting. They watched her take the oath of office as Norristown’s newest council member representing constituents in the municipality’s fourth district. Hughes, 37, of Norristown, was appointed to serve out the remainder of former Councilman Hakim Jones’ term. He resigned in early January, later announcing his intentions to run for district judge in the upcoming election cycle.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023
West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, Pennsylvania. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
Montco Commissioner Chair Ken Lawrence to Focus on This Key Issue for Remainder of Term
Montco Board of Commissioners Chair Ken Lawrence will spend his final months of public service addressing the homeless situation in the county and in Norristown specifically. Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. plans to focus his attention on tackling homelessness for the remainder of his term. Rachel Ravina reported his decision in The Pottstown Mercury.
Oh to resign from council, run for mayor in Republican primary
Oh intends to resign on Monday so he can run for mayor in the primary. In doing this, he’ll be joining five of his former colleagues in leaving the legislative body to seek the executive seat.
MONTCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley is Looking to Hire
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.
Germantown Town Hall project has a potential developer, but no timeline for completion
New details have emerged about a nascent proposal to redevelop Germantown Town Hall. But the vacant building’s future is far from secure. During a virtual community meeting held this week, developer Anthony Fullard said the “complex” project would be completed in two phases — if the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation ultimately selects his company to purchase it, a decision that currently has no timeline.
Immaculata Receives $40,000 Grant for ‘It’s On Us’ Pa. Initiative
Immaculata University in Malvern was among 39 institutions of higher education and postsecondary schools in Pennsylvania to be awarded a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for the ‘It’s On Us’ campaign. Former Governor Tom Wolf established It’s On Us PA, the nation’s first statewide...
Bethlehem City Council denies Lehigh University a liquor license for new pub
Plans to open a pub on the Lehigh University campus were cut short Tuesday. Bethlehem City Council voted Tuesday to deny a request to transfer a state liquor license to Lehigh University. CUC Holdings, a subsidiary of Lehigh University, was requesting the liquor license for the university center at 29...
Chester County Leadership: Laurie Ryan, President, Exton Region Chamber of Commerce
Laurie Ryan, President of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce, grew up in Drexel Hill and Havertown as the oldest of five siblings. Inspired by the women’s lib movement in the ’70s and ’80s, she was driven to get a scholarship to college and find success in a career.
billypenn.com
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
The Central Bucks School District is buying books to consider banning them from libraries
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks School District is buying copies of five books so committees can read them and decide whether to ban them from school libraries.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents to celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.
Mercury
The 501 at Mattison Estate celebrates grand opening
The 501 at Mattison Estate, a new SageLife senior living community in Ambler, Montgomery County, recently celebrated its grand opening and official ribbon cutting with residents, staff, partners and community leaders. The 501 at Mattison Estate, which opened its doors in the spring, offers independent living, assisted living, memory care...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …
“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
Two Montco Shutterbugs — from Hatfied and Hatboro — Win Statewide Photo Contest
A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PFFF) announced that the work of two Montgomery County photographers won artistic recognition in a 2022 statewide snapshot competition.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County judges won’t consider Central Bucks voting maps
All 18 Bucks County judges have recused themselves from hearing a case considering the redistricting of voting maps for the Central Bucks School District. In an order from the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Jeffrey G. Trauger notified all parties involved Tuesday morning that the hearing scheduled for Thursday Feb. 9 was canceled.
Valley Forge Tourism Board to Lead Rousing ‘Huzzah’ in Support of the Eagles
The 2018 Super Bowl pep rally certainly had an effect; expectations for the 2023 edition are even higher. Staff and leadership from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invite the public to an Eagles Super Bowl LVII pep rally, Friday (Feb. 10), at 10 AM. The event takes place...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
