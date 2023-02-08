ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Hughes sworn in as newest Norristown councilwoman representing municipality’s fourth district

NORRISTOWN – Lauren Hughes was met with a warm reception from dozens of attendees at Tuesday night’s Norristown Municipal Council meeting. They watched her take the oath of office as Norristown’s newest council member representing constituents in the municipality’s fourth district. Hughes, 37, of Norristown, was appointed to serve out the remainder of former Councilman Hakim Jones’ term. He resigned in early January, later announcing his intentions to run for district judge in the upcoming election cycle.
NORRISTOWN, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023

West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, Pennsylvania. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Commissioner Chair Ken Lawrence to Focus on This Key Issue for Remainder of Term

Montco Board of Commissioners Chair Ken Lawrence will spend his final months of public service addressing the homeless situation in the county and in Norristown specifically. Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. plans to focus his attention on tackling homelessness for the remainder of his term. Rachel Ravina reported his decision in The Pottstown Mercury.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Germantown Town Hall project has a potential developer, but no timeline for completion

New details have emerged about a nascent proposal to redevelop Germantown Town Hall. But the vacant building’s future is far from secure. During a virtual community meeting held this week, developer Anthony Fullard said the “complex” project would be completed in two phases — if the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation ultimately selects his company to purchase it, a decision that currently has no timeline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals

Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

The 501 at Mattison Estate celebrates grand opening

The 501 at Mattison Estate, a new SageLife senior living community in Ambler, Montgomery County, recently celebrated its grand opening and official ribbon cutting with residents, staff, partners and community leaders. The 501 at Mattison Estate, which opened its doors in the spring, offers independent living, assisted living, memory care...
AMBLER, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …

“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County judges won’t consider Central Bucks voting maps

All 18 Bucks County judges have recused themselves from hearing a case considering the redistricting of voting maps for the Central Bucks School District. In an order from the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Jeffrey G. Trauger notified all parties involved Tuesday morning that the hearing scheduled for Thursday Feb. 9 was canceled.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

