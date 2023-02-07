ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Local Flavor Award presented to Dixie Kitchen

LANSING, Ill. (February 11, 2023) – Those in search of Louisiana flavor don’t need to travel hundreds of miles south, say Karyn Crowley and Ruth Kruger. They just need to come to Dixie Kitchen & Bait Shop in Lansing. The two managers of Dixie Kitchen received The Lansing Journal’s Local Flavor Award for the restaurant’s fried green tomato appetizer and blackened catfish entrée:
Sunday: Sunny and mild

LANSING, Ill. (February 11, 2023) – Sunshine is in the forecast again Sunday, and temps could reach a high of 51 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
TF South receives top scores at National Educational Equity Lab ceremony

LANSING, Ill. (February 8, 2023) — Six students at Thornton Fractional South High School were honored for achieving top scores in college courses. The students were inducted into the Fall 2022 National Education Equity Lab Honor Society. Prestigious universities. During the 2021-2022 school year, a new partnership was formed...
Video: Planning the print issue

LANSING, Ill. (February 10, 2023) – The Lansing Journal announced last week that we are working on a print edition of the newspaper that will arrive in homes mid-March. With delivery date almost exactly a month away, a lot of details need to be sorted through. Friday morning’s print planning meeting was a good first step:
Friday: Colder but sunnier

LANSING, Ill. (February 9, 2023) – Partial sunshine is predicted to greet Lansing residents on Friday, and temps will remain in the 30s most of the day. High: 35 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
